Musica Viva NY Performs MEXA: A Multicultural Musical Project Led by Two Leading Mexican Artists

The performance is on Sunday, October 29, 2023, 5:00 p.m.
New York City’s leading chamber choir, Musica Viva NY, launches its 2023-24 season with a multicultural project fusing choral music with the indigenous sounds of Mexico and beyond on Sunday, October 29, 2023, 5:00 p.m., at Manhattan’s All Souls. Spearheaded by two of today’s top Mexican artists in the field of contemporary music, Artistic Directors Alejandro Hernandez-Valdez of Musica Viva NY and Guadalupe Peraza of Mexamorphosis, this unique program bridges cultures by integrating diverse and often underrepresented musical styles from Mexico with European, Latin American, Italian Baroque, West African, and Hindustani music, infused with chamber polyphony.
Joining Musica Viva NY soloists are renowned Mexican musicians Sinuhé Padilla (jarana and voice) and Victor Murillo (requinto); top Hindustani sārangī player and vocalist Suhail Yusuf Khan; Griot music collaborators from West Africa including Yacouba Sissoko (kora and voice) and Baba Moussa (talking drum).
