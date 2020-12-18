Museum of Jewish Heritage Presents CROSSING DELANCEY, A Talk With Peter Riegert And Susan Sandler & More
The presentation of Crossing Delancey will take place on December 25.
Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust for the timeless Jewish tradition of going to the movies on Christmas Day - Friday, December 25 - with an exclusive presentation of the iconic 1988 romantic comedy Crossing Delancey starring Peter Riegert and Amy Irving.
Then enjoy a discussion with Crossing Delancey star Peter Riegert and screenwriter Susan Sandler, who created the semi-autobiographical story inspired by the Lower East Side world her own Bubbie inhabited (in an interview with Sirius XM radio host Jessica Shaw), and cap the two-hour event off with a presentation designed to whet your appetite: a pickle-making demonstration led by Madison and Park Hospitality Group's David Teyf, the Executive Chef at Lox at Café Bergson at the Museum.
You won't need a ticket, but registration is limited (and closes at 9:00 PM (EST) on Thursday, December 24), so register at https://mjhnyc.org/events/crossing-delancey-christmas-day-screening/ to enjoy the virtual presentation. The Museum also asks for a $10 suggested donation.
Crossing Delancey is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 1980s, featuring Peter Riegert as Sam Posner the pickle-shop owner who steals the heart of Isabelle Grossman (played by Amy Irving). JTA called the film "the ultimate Jewish rom-com" and a rare great story of "outwardly Jewish love". The film received a Golden Globe nomination for Amy Irving's performance.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Breaking: HOUDINI Musical Set Sights on Broadway; Ramin Karimloo and Laura Osnes Take Part in Virtual Reading
Producer Karl Sydow (The Last Ship) has just announced that the new Broadway bound musical HOUDINI directed by Federico Bellone (Mary Poppins in Milan...
BWW Flashback: Relive the Greatest Performances of the Late Ann Reinking
As BroadwayWorld sadly reported yesterday, Broadway legend Ann Reinking has passed away, via the star's sister-in-law Dahrla Reinking. She was 71 year...
Kelli O'Hara, Wayne Brady, Stephanie J. Block, Sebastian Arcelus and More Join The Seth Concert Series in January 2021
Producer Mark Cortale has announced that five award-winning stars of the stage and screen will join the January 2021 line-up of The Seth Concert Serie...
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL North American Tour Announces New Launch Dates - Premiering in Chicago in 2022
Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the North American tour, previously scheduled to begin Nov 21, 2020 in New Orleans, will run technical ...
EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Release Delayed Again by Disney
According to Deadline, the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie has been again delayed by Disney. The release of the movie, which was fi...
You Can Now Bid on Items From Jenn Colella, Debra Messing, Laura Osnes, Bernadette Peters and More in Holiday Auction
The Costume Industry Coalition and the FIT Foundation have launched a virtual Holiday Auction where the public has the opportunity to bid on luxury it...