Museum of Jewish Heritage Presents CROSSING DELANCEY, A Talk With Peter Riegert And Susan Sandler & More

Join the Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust for the timeless Jewish tradition of going to the movies on Christmas Day - Friday, December 25 - with an exclusive presentation of the iconic 1988 romantic comedy Crossing Delancey starring Peter Riegert and Amy Irving.

Then enjoy a discussion with Crossing Delancey star Peter Riegert and screenwriter Susan Sandler, who created the semi-autobiographical story inspired by the Lower East Side world her own Bubbie inhabited (in an interview with Sirius XM radio host Jessica Shaw), and cap the two-hour event off with a presentation designed to whet your appetite: a pickle-making demonstration led by Madison and Park Hospitality Group's David Teyf, the Executive Chef at Lox at Café Bergson at the Museum.

You won't need a ticket, but registration is limited (and closes at 9:00 PM (EST) on Thursday, December 24), so register at https://mjhnyc.org/events/crossing-delancey-christmas-day-screening/ to enjoy the virtual presentation. The Museum also asks for a $10 suggested donation.

Crossing Delancey is one of the most memorable romantic comedies of the 1980s, featuring Peter Riegert as Sam Posner the pickle-shop owner who steals the heart of Isabelle Grossman (played by Amy Irving). JTA called the film "the ultimate Jewish rom-com" and a rare great story of "outwardly Jewish love". The film received a Golden Globe nomination for Amy Irving's performance.