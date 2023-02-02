Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Museum of Broadway to Present 'When Broadway Was Black â€“ Celebrating the Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG'

Learn about the show's legacy and why it underscores the importance of diverse creators living in their authentic truth and sharing stories they want to tell today.

Feb. 02, 2023 Â 

Before Hamilton, Dreamgirls, The Wiz, and Porgy and Bess, there was Shuffle Along, the 1921 Broadway sensation featuring an all-Black cast and creative team that paved the way for actors of color on stage.

On Wednesday, February 8 at 6pm at the Museum of Broadway (145 W. 45th Street), Caseen Gaines, pop culture historian and author of When Broadway Was Black, will be joined by author and Columbia University linguist John McWhorter for a conversation about the lasting legacy of the the show and why it underscores the importance of diverse creators living in their authentic truth and sharing stories they want to tell today.

Those who wish to attend can reserve their spot for free here. Guests who attend the book signing have the option to buy a ticket to the museum in advance separately. Copies of When Broadway Was Black will also be available for purchase at the event.

The Museum of Broadway is an immersive and interactive theatrical experience devoted to musicals, plays, and the people who make them. Featuring the work of dozens of designers, artists, and theatre historians, this one-of-a-kind Museum takes visitors on a journey along the timeline of Broadway, from its birth to present day, where the past, present, and future of Broadway come together like never before!

Guests will travel through a visual history of Broadway, highlighting groundbreaking moments in a series of exhibits that showcase - and show off - dazzling costumes, props, renderings, rare photos, videos, and more. Along the way, guests will learn more about the pivotal shows or "game changers" that transformed the landscape of Broadway - the moments that pushed creative boundaries, challenged social norms, and paved the way for those who would follow.

The Museum will also celebrate the behind-the-scenes of this dazzling American art form with a special exhibit, "The Making of a Broadway Show," which will honor the community of brilliantly talented professionals - both onstage and off - who bring Broadway plays and musicals to life every night.

