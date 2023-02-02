Museum of Broadway to Present 'When Broadway Was Black â€“ Celebrating the Legacy of SHUFFLE ALONG'

Before Hamilton, Dreamgirls, The Wiz, and Porgy and Bess, there was Shuffle Along, the 1921 Broadway sensation featuring an all-Black cast and creative team that paved the way for actors of color on stage.

On Wednesday, February 8 at 6pm at the Museum of Broadway (145 W. 45th Street), Caseen Gaines, pop culture historian and author of When Broadway Was Black, will be joined by author and Columbia University linguist John McWhorter for a conversation about the lasting legacy of the the show and why it underscores the importance of diverse creators living in their authentic truth and sharing stories they want to tell today.

Those who wish to attend can reserve their spot for free here. Guests who attend the book signing have the option to buy a ticket to the museum in advance separately. Copies of When Broadway Was Black will also be available for purchase at the event.

