Mumu Fresh To Join Forces Of Nature Dance Theatre At The Apollo's Kwanzaa Celebration

Joining Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and MC Mumu Fresh will be the young people of Harlem Children's Zone Youth Arts Academy of Dance and Wellness.

By: Dec. 16, 2023

The Apollo announced today that Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter MC Mumu Fresh will join its annual Kwanzaa celebration, offering attendees the opportunity to experience the cultural importance and collective Black joy that characterize the holiday. 
Kwanzaa: A Regeneration Celebration will take place on Saturday, December 30th with a matinee show at 2pm and an evening show at 7:30pm EST, anchored by performances from preeminent New York-based dance company Abdel Salaam's Forces of Nature Dance Theatre—the creative force behind the 40-year tradition which blends contemporary modern, West African, house, and hip-hop dance styles. Joining Forces of Nature Dance Theatre and MC Mumu Fresh will be the young people of Harlem Children's Zone Youth Arts Academy of Dance and Wellness.

Over the years, The Apollo has worked to ensure the presentation of its Kwanzaa program during the seven-day celebration of African American culture, carving out space for the community to reflect on the seven basic principles (the Nguzo Saba) and recommit to the collective achievement of a better life for families, community, and Black people overall. 

Saturday, December 30, 2023. Matinee Show: 2pm EST. Evening show: 7:30pm EST. The Apollo's Historic Theater (253 West 125th Street New York, NY 10027)

Tickets, starting at $25, are on sale now at Click Here and in-person at the Apollo Theater Box Office. Harlem residents, employees, business owners, and students can save 50% on tickets through Apollo's Half off for Harlem program at www.ApolloTheater.org/half-off-for-harlem.

Kwanzaa was created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga as a response to the commercialism of Christmas and as a way to focus on building community. Kwanzaa is observed from December 26 to January 1, during which time participants reflect on seven basic principles—Umoja (unity), Kujichagulia (self-determination), Ujima (collective work and responsibility), Ujamaa (cooperative economics), Nia (purpose), Kuumba (creativity), and Imani (faith).

The legendary Apollo—the soul of American culture—plays a vital role in cultivating emerging artists and launching legends. Since its founding, The Apollo has served as a center of innovation and a creative catalyst for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. In February 2024, The Apollo will open The Apollo Stages at The Victoria, which will include two new theater spaces, and begin the renovation of its Historic Theater, marking the first ever expansion and renovation of The Apollo in its nearly 90-year history. For more information about The Apollo, visit Click Here.




