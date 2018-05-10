More Casting Announced for for HEATHERS at The Other Palace

Watch your back! Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that Jodie Steele (UK Tour of Wicked), T'Shan Williams (The Life, Southwark Playhouse), and Sophie Isaacs (Kinky Boots West End) have been cast as the titular trio of teen titans in the West End return of Heathers the Musical!

They will join already announced lead Carrie Hope Fletcher in the role of Veronica, made famous by Winona Ryder in the original film, with Jamie Muscato donning the trenchcoat of the infamous Jason Dean.

Following a rapturous response to its sell-out 2017 workshop, 80s cult classic HEATHERS - THE MUSICAL is back in class this summer with new songs, new material and new classmates. Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor Mills, who produced the award winning Carrie together in 2015, the musical premieres at The Other Palace on 9 June and runs for a limited 8 week season.

Based on one of the greatest teen films of all time, the 1988 classic starred Winona Ryder and Christian Slater. The award-winning writing team, Laurence O'Keefe (Legally Blonde, Bat Boy) and Kevin Murphy's (Reefer Madness, Desperate Housewives), hit musical adaptation has enjoyed successful runs in Los Angeles and New York, and finally arrives in the UK for its European Premiere.

Accomplished musical theatre star, Carrie Hope Fletcher, will play Veronica Sawyer in this twisted tale of teen drama, friendship and deadly obsession. Fresh from winning the WhatsOnStage Award for 'Best Actress in a Musical' for her stint as Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family (UK Tour), Carrie previously played Éponine in Les Misérables in the West End for three years. She has also just released her debut album When the Curtain Falls.

Greetings, salutations. Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is so very a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another of the nobodies dreaming of a better day.

But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of the three beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers, her dreams finally start to come true.

Until JD turns up, the mysterious teen rebel who teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it's murder being a somebody...

Heathers - The Musical features a sensational book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O'Keefe, with brand new material exclusively written for this production whilst the team are in London. The musical is directed by acclaimed screen and stage director Andy Fickman with electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd (Thriller Live, Carrie, 20th Century Boy), design by David Shields (Chess, Ice Age Live, End of the Rainbow), lighting by Ben Cracknell (Young Frankenstein, Annie, La Cage Aux Folles), sound by Dan Samson (Evita, Cilla, Joseph) and casting by Will Burton (Everybody's Talking About Jamie, Matilda, The Wild Party).

A limited number of £21 tickets for those under the age of 21 will be available at every performance. For more information please visit The Other Palace's website. TICKETS ON SALE NOW: www.theotherpalace.co.uk









