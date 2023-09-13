MorDance to Present 'Works In Progress' Showcase: A Glimpse Into The Future Of Contemporary Ballet At New York Live Arts

MorDance is poised to captivate audiences with its highly anticipated "Works In Progress" showcase at the prestigious New York Live Arts stage, November 3rd and 4th at 7:30 PM. The trailblazing contemporary ballet company will offer an exclusive glimpse into its repertoire, featuring never-before-seen works set to premiere in Spring 2024.

Under the visionary direction of choreographer Morgan McEwen, MorDance has pushed the boundaries of ballet over the past decade, presenting a mesmerizing fusion of movement and music inspired by contemporary narratives. "Works In Progress" will give audiences the unique opportunity to witness the artistic evolution and development of MorDance while engaging directly with collaborators and the entire artistic team.

Attendees can expect to be immersed in dynamic storytelling as MorDance's world-class dancers display remarkable feats of skill and versatility. The performance program comprises a selection of pieces highlighting the company's unwavering commitment to pushing the envelope through diverse artistic voices. Each work deeply resonates with the human experience, springing forth from themes of community, cooperation, and the perpetual fight for civil rights.

"This showcase is the culmination of months of intense dedication, collaboration, and boundless creativity. We invite audiences to join us on this transformative journey as we propel ballet forward into the contemporary world. Our aim is to not only inspire through movement but to ignite social change and civic engagement," says McEwen, sharing the vision behind MorDance's artistic direction.

New York Live Arts, a hub celebrated for nurturing artistic innovation, provides the perfect backdrop for this momentous occasion. The synergy between MorDance's groundbreaking choreography and the venue's cutting-edge facilities promises an unforgettable night for all.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online through the New York Live Arts website. Dance enthusiasts, art aficionados, and those in search of a riveting cultural experience are encouraged to secure their seats promptly as this event is expected to sell out swiftly.

Don't miss the opportunity to witness the evolution of contemporary ballet with MorDance at New York Live Arts. Prepare to be moved, inspired, and transported by this extraordinary showcase.

For more information, press inquiries, and ticket purchases, please visit MorDance's official website at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2263714®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mordance.org%2Fcalendar?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 and New York Live Arts at https://newyorklivearts.my.salesforce-sites.com/ticket/#/events/a0S3q00001eqm2rEAA.