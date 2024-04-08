MorDance Takes Center Stage at New York Live Arts with Spring Season Performances

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



MorDance has announced its highly anticipated Spring Season performances at New York Live Arts, presented nightly Thursday, May 9th to Saturday, May 11th at 8:00 PM. After a successful first run in Yonkers, MorDance will bring its ballets to the heart of New York City.

Led by renowned choreographer Morgan McEwen and enhanced by the masterful lighting design of Becky Heisler, the program features a series of spellbinding ballets that promise to ignite the senses and stir the soul.

"On The Waterfront" pays homage to the legendary Leonard Bernstein, breathing new life into his iconic score and celebrating the transformative power of dance and music in collaboration. "Depths Entangled" invites audiences on a captivating journey through the intricacies of the human experience, delving into the profound connections we forge with one another. Finally, "Echoes of Silence" entwines music from the folk movement with meditations on social change, urging spectators to squarely face the repercussions of societal fractures.

For more information and to reserve your tickets, please visit https://www.mordance.org/calendar/nyc-spring-2024.