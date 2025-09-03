Monthly Cold Reading Series To Return For A New Fall Season At Judson Memorial Church

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Big Bang will return for its second year on Wednesday, September 17. Founded in the fall of 2024, The Big Bang is a monthly cold reading series and community gathering featuring excerpts of works in progress at Judson Memorial Church.

Each month, writers can submit up to 10 pages of a play, pilot, or screenplay for consideration. Five scripts are selected and announced by series producers in the weeks leading up to the event. The evening begins at 6:30pm with a free meal served to all attendees. Anyone can sign up to be considered for a role, and casting is announced around 7:15pm. At 7:30pm, the works in progress are read for the audience, with a short break for a performance by a rotating musical guest.

The Big Bang is created and hosted by writer Jonathan Caren, with institutional support from Senior Minister Rev. Micah Bucey and Resident Minister for Arts & Worship Rev. Bridget Anthony. The series is produced by Caren, Hayley Jonsen Watkins, Serena Berman, and Michelle Vera. "The Big Bang is a lively evening of spirit, camaraderie, and community - all in the interest of following creative impulses," said Caren.

Previous participants include writers Rachel Bonds, Nick Blaemire, Ngozi Anwanyu, Leah Nanako Winkler, Mat Smart, Jon Bass, Claire Siebers, Kareem Fahmy, Dustin Chinn, Susan Soon-He Stanton, and Mary Elizabeth Hamilton; and musical guests Lindsey Kraft featuring Ben Folds, Ava Delaney, NEV SINGS, Sevrin Anne Mason, Charlie Moon, Sam Pearce, and Arianna Neikrug.

The first session of The Big Bang's fall season will be Wednesday, September 17 starting at 6:30pm at Judson Memorial Church (243 Thompson St, NYC). All are welcome to attend as actors or audience members, free of charge. Dates for the following session are announced each month during the event and online at https://www.instagram.com/the_big_bang_wip/.