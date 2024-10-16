Missing Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams Went Off Medication Before Disappearance; Family Pleads For Help

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Authorities in South Carolina continue to search for Zelig Williams, a 28-year-old Broadway performer and Columbia, South Carolina native, who has been missing since Thursday, October 3rd. Williams, known for his roles in Hamilton and MJ the Musical, was last seen leaving his Columbia home that morning. His family reported him missing the following day, as confirmed by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The Sheriff's Department hosted a press conference this morning including several of Williams' family members. "The purpose of this press conference is not to go over the facts. I will tell you though, we have used every means of manpower and technology that’s available. We continue to use them and continue to search, until we find him..." said a representative for the RCSD.

The family previously reported receiving an SOS alert from Williams' phone about ten minutes after he left home, which further heightened their alarm. According to relatives, the alert, received by friends in New York, suggested a potential crash, but no evidence of a crash has been found.

Williams’ car was discovered on Friday, October 4th, near the Palmetto Trail at the intersection of Bluff Road and McCords Ferry. While authorities recovered the vehicle, Williams remains missing. His family finds it unlikely that he knew the area, given he had only been in Columbia for a few months. "This is not typical behavior for Zelig," emphasized Jay Weaver, Public Information Officer for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, noting that Williams requires medication, which adds to the urgency of the search. Cleveland and the family have been retracing his last known steps, reviewing available camera footage to establish his direction of travel.

At today's press conference, Williams’ cousin urged the public to pay close attention, as Williams had stopped taking his medication just before he went missing, making him especially vulnerable. "So again, our plea, our ask is to pay attention, look at his face. On the flyers, on the pictures. He might have facial hair, he might not. Please pay attention. Right before Zelig went missing, he stopped taking his medicine. That would put him in a situation that he would be very, very vulnerable. He might appear to be in distress or in a trance-like state, and it makes him very vulnerable. So we beg you to please pay attention and bring him home," his cousin said.

Sheriff Leon Lott had previously suggested that foul play could be involved in Williams' disappearance, although the case is still officially classified as a missing person investigation.

Williams' Broadway career began in 2016 with his debut in Hamilton, and he most recently starred in MJ the Musical. Known for his remarkable talent, Williams was also planning to give back to his community through Broadway boot camps for local youth. His former colleagues, including Hugh Jackman, have been sharing his story, raising awareness for his safe return.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Richland County Sheriff’s Department at (803) 576-3000 or SC Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).