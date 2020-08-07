Mirvish Productions To Dim Marquee Lights for Brent Carver
Mirvish Productions will be dimming the lights of the Royal Alexandra and Princess of Wales Theatres on August 7 at 8PM to honor Brent Carver who passed away August 4th.
With a heavy heart Mirvish Productions will mark the life of Brent Carver, one of Canada's most acclaimed actors, by dimming the marquee lights of two theatres on Friday August 7 at 8PM - the Royal Alexandra, in which he performed his solo show of stories and songs in 1995; and the Princess of Wales, in which he starred as Gandalf in the world premiere production of The Lord of the Rings in 2006.
In a brilliant career that spanned stages across Canada and in the U.S, and Britain, Brent performed new plays and classics, dramas and musicals, excelling at everything he did. Among the many well-deserved accolades he received are the Governor General's Performing Arts Award and the Tony Award for Best Actor in a Musical for his starring role in Kiss of the Spider Woman.
"There are few actors with Brent's passion, conviction and honesty," David Mirvish said. "He was fearless on stage, taking on daunting projects and always giving then all he had. He had a knack for stripping bare each character he played and gifting it to the audience. He has been taken from us too soon. Our condolences to his family."
Brent's family announced his death and issued this statement:
"Our family is sharing news of Brent Carver's passing at home in Cranbrook, B.C., his birthplace and favourite place on Earth.
Blessed with many talents and a natural love of theatre, Brent was always known as a first-class performer, unique in the presentation of his craft, delighting audiences through film, TV, stage and concert performances.
An impressive record, dating back to 1972, of awards, solo shows, collaborations with musicians, Broadway and West End shows and memorable performances at theatres across Canada and the United States culminated in a Governor General's Performing Arts Award For Lifetime Artistic Achievement in 2014 - a proud moment for our entire family.
But Brent, in his humble fashion, will be remembered as the kind, gentle and gifted man he was, with the deepest love as a true friend and family member.
His love of performing was matched only by his zest for life and lifetime devotion to family, friends and treasured pets.
Thank you to the performing arts community for embracing our Brent and helping him fulfill his dreams with joy in his heart. Brent will be missed."
