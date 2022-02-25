Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup & Danielle Steers to Lead THE CHER SHOW UK Tour

Millie O'Connell, Debbie Kurup and Danielle Steers will lead the cast of The Cher Show UK tour!

The production features the actresses portraying Cher in three different ways throughout her iconic career, with Debbie as 'Star', Danielle as 'Lady' and Millie as 'Babe'. Further casting is to be announced.

With book by Tony and Olivier Award-winning Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, The Addams Family, Peter and the Starcatcher), direction by Arlene Phillips (Saturday Night Fever, Starlight Express, Grease), choreography by Oti Mabuse (two-time Strictly Come Dancing champion) and costume design by Gabriella Slade (Six, In The Heights, Spice World 2019 Tour), the UK & Ireland Tour will open at Leicester's Curve on 15 April 2022 and will continue through to 1 April 2023.

Debbie Kurup's theatre credits include Bonnie & Clyde (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Queen Tuya in The Prince of Egypt (Dominion), Blues in the Night (Kiln), Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse), Mrs Neilsen in Girl From The North Country (Old Vic/ Noël Coward), The Threepenny Opera (NT), Anything Goes (Sheffield Crucible/UK Tour), Nikki Marron in The Bodyguard (Adelphi - Olivier Award nomination for Best Performance in a Supporting Role in a Musical), Velma Kelly in Chicago (Cambridge/Adelphi), Sister Act (London Palladium), East (Leicester Curve), West Side Story (Prince of Wales), Tonight's The Night (Victoria Palace), Rent (Prince of Wales/UK Tour), Fame (UK Tour), Guys And Dolls (Sheffield Crucible), Pal Joey (Chichester) and Boogie Nights (Savoy).

Danielle Steers's theatre credits include The Empress in Aladdin (Theatre Royal, Plymouth), Catherine Parr in Six The Musical (London), Zahara in the original cast of Bat out of Hell: The Musical (Manchester Opera House, London Coliseum, Ed Mirvish Theatre, Toronto, Dominion Theatre, New York City Centre), Carmen in Sweet Charity (Donmar Warehouse), Lead Shirelle in the original London cast of Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (Aldwych Theatre), swing and cover Nikki Marron in The Bodyguard (Adelphi Theatre) and cover Killer Queen in We Will Rock You (International Arena Tour). Her debut album, The Future Ain't What It Used To Be, was released in 2021.

Millie O'Connell's theatre credits include Maureen in Rent (Hope Mill Theatre - WOS Award Nomination), Jeanie in Hair (Turbine Theatre), Chloe Valentine in Be More Chill (Shaftesbury Theatre and The Other Palace), Anne Boleyn in SIX: The Musical (UK Tour and Arts Theatre, London - Olivier Award nominated), Ensemble/cover Millie in Thoroughly Modern Millie (UK Tour), Ensemble/Understudy Annie in 42nd Street (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane), Ensemble/Understudy Peggy Sawyer in 42nd Street (Theatre Du Chatelet).

From a young child with big dreams, the shy daughter of an Armenian American truck driver, to the dizzying heights of global stardom, The Cher Show tells the incredible story of Cher's meteoric rise to fame. Cher takes the audience by the hand and introduces them to the influential people in her life, from her mother and Sonny Bono, to fashion designer and costumier Bob Mackie. It shows how she battled the men who underestimated her, fought the conventions and, above all, was a trailblazer for independence.

The musical is packed with 35 of her biggest hits, including 'If I Could Turn Back Time', 'I Got You Babe', 'Strong Enough', 'The Shoop Shoop Song' and 'Believe'.

With over 100 million record sales, an Academy Award®, an Emmy®, a Grammy®, three Golden Globes® and an award from The Council of Fashion Designers of America, Cher has influenced popular culture more than most. Her on-screen career started in 1971 with her weekly television show that attracted 30 million viewers a week, and went on to include starring roles in iconic films from Moonstruck, for which she won the Oscar for Best Actress, to Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!, which prompted the New York Magazine to realise "every single movie-no matter how flawless-would be infinitely better if it included Cher." Her 'Farewell Tour' became the highest grossing music tour in history - in true Cher fashion, she followed up her 'Farewell Tour' with two further sell-out, worldwide arena tours. She is the only artist in history to have a number one hit in the Billboard chart for six consecutive decades; an achievement that caused Vogue to deem her "eternally relevant and the ruler of outré reinvention". She became known as the Queen of Reinvention.

In the 1990s, she established The Cher Charitable Foundation to support causes around the world. She has been a long-time donor and supporter of Habitat for Humanity, The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund and Keep A Child Alive, an organisation that helps to combat the AIDs epidemic. Most recently, she co-founded Free the Wild to help rescue Kaavan the Asian elephant from Islamabad zoo.

Written by Tony Award-winning Rick Elice, The Cher Show made its debut on Broadway in 2018 in a production that earned two Tony Awards and delighted fans from around the world. This new production will be the European premiere.

The Cher Show UK & Ireland Tour will have set design by Tom Rogers, musical supervision by Rich Morris, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Dan Samson, music production by Gary Hickeson, wigs, hair and make-up design by Sam Cox, associate direction by James Cousins, associate choreography by James Bennett and casting by Will Burton CDG.

The Cher Show UK & Ireland Tour is produced by ROYO with Fiery Angel, Cuffe & Taylor/LIVE NATION and Playing Field in association with Tilted, Aria Entertainment and JONES Theatrical Group.

Website: www.cheronstage.com

Tour Dates

15 - 23 April 2022 Leicester Curve 0116 242 3595

www.curveonline.co.uk on sale

26 - 30 April Sunderland Empire Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/sunderland-empire on sale

3 - 7 May Hull New Theatre 01482 300 306

www.hulltheatres.co.uk on sale

10 - 14 May Sheffield Lyceum Theatre 0114 249 6000

www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk on sale

17 - 21 May Manchester Opera House 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/opera-house-manchester on sale

24 - 28 May Belfast Grand Opera House 02890241919

www.goh.co.uk on sale

31 May - 4 June Blackpool Opera House 0844 856 1111

www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk on sale

7 - 11 June Nottingham Theatre Royal 0115 989 5555

www.trch.co.uk on sale

14 - 19 June Canterbury Marlowe Theatre 01227 787787

www.marlowetheatre.com on sale

21 - 25 June Plymouth Theatre Royal 01752 267222

theatreroyal.com on sale

19 - 30 July Dublin Bord Gáis Energy Theatre 0844 847 2455*

bordgaisenergytheatre.ie on sale

2 - 6 August Birmingham Hippodrome 0844 338 5000*

www.birminghamhippodrome.com on sale

9 - 13 August Milton Keynes Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/milton-keynes-theatre on sale

16 - 20 August Southend Cliffs Pavilion 01702 351135

southendtheatres.org.uk on sale

23 - 27 August Cardiff New Theatre 07925 659065

www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk on sale

30 August - 3 September Stoke Regent Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com /venues/regent-theatre on sale

6 - 10 September Woking New Victoria Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-victoria-theatre on sale

13 - 17 September Cheltenham Everyman Theatre 01242 572573

www.everymantheatre.org.uk on sale



20 - 24 September Dartford Orchard Theatre 01322 220000

orchardtheatre.co.uk on sale

27 September - 1 October Glasgow King's Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/kings-theatre on sale

4 - 8 October Aberdeen His Majesty's Theatre

aberdeenperformingarts.com on sale soon

11 - 15 October Edinburgh Festival Theatre 0131 529 6000

www.capitaltheatres.com on sale

18 - 22 October Wolverhampton Grand Theatre 01902 429212

www.grandtheatre.co.uk on sale

25 - 29 October Bradford The Alhambra Theatre 01274 432000

www.bradford-theatres.co.uk/venues/the-alhambra-theatre on sale soon

1 - 12 November Brighton Theatre Royal 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/theatre-royal-brighton on sale

15 - 19 November York Grand Opera House 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/grand-opera-house-york on sale

22 - 26 November Ipswich Regent Theatre

ipswichtheatres.co.uk on sale

3 - 7 January 2023 Southampton Mayflower Theatre 02380 711811

www.mayflower.org.uk on sale

10 - 14 January Northampton Royal & Derngate 01604 624811

www.royalandderngate.co.uk on sale

17 - 21 January Liverpool Empire Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/liverpool-empire on sale

24 - 28 January Bristol The Hippodrome 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/bristol-hippodrome on sale

31 January - 4 February Wimbledon New Wimbledon Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-wimbledon-theatre on sale

7 - 11 February Darlington Hippodrome 01325 405405

www.darlingtonhippodrome.co.uk on sale

14 - 18 February Torquay Princess Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/princess-theatre-torquay on sale

21 - 25 February Oxford New Theatre 0844 871 7615*

www.atgtickets.com/venues/new-theatre-oxford on sale

28 February - 4 March Llandudno Venue Cymru 01492 872000

www.venuecymru.co.uk on sale

7 - 11 March Norwich Theatre Royal 01603 630 000

norwichtheatre.org on sale soon

14 - 18 March Carlisle The Sands Centre 0333 33 55055

www.thesandscentre.co.uk on sale