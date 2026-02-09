MidAmerica Productions Announces 2026 Concert Season At Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage At Carnegie Hall

MidAmerica Productions has announced its 43rd concert season at Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, presenting a wide-ranging series of choral and orchestral performances from March 14 through June 29, 2026.

The season includes 11 world premieres, 4 Carnegie Hall premieres, and an expansive survey of sacred and secular repertoire, spanning cornerstone masterworks and newly commissioned works by leading composers of today.

The 2026 season marks MidAmerica's largest season in Carnegie Hall in two decades and includes the return of the New England Symphonic Ensemble, guest appearances by Oxford Philharmonic soloists and friends, Sir John Rutter CBE, Mark Hayes, Lenora Helm Hammonds and The Tribe Jazz Orchestra, and performances by conductors, soloists, and ensembles representing schools, universities, community choirs, and professional ensembles from across the United States. Programs place particular emphasis on contemporary American voices including VOCES8 Foundation's Composer-in-Residence Taylor Scott Davis who will conduct the New York premiere of his own piece, The Poetry of Psalms (Jun 21) and the Memorial Day Weekend premieres Requiem for Patriots by Richard A. Nichols (May 25) and Letters Home by Shawn Crouch (May 30) both containing lyrics pulled from real-world headline events centered on service and freedom. The roster also boasts masterworks by Mozart, Brahms, Fauré, Vivaldi, Poulenc, Duruflé, Haydn, and others.

"This season represents everything MidAmerica Productions stands for - artistic excellence, collaboration, and opportunity," said James E. Redcay III, Chief Executive Officer of MidAmerica Productions. "From world premieres to beloved masterworks, the 2026 season reflects our commitment to honoring tradition while continually investing in the future of choral music."

Sir John Rutter, CBE returns to Carnegie Hall on May 25, conducting his Requiem and the Carnegie Hall premiere of I'll Make Me a World, marking his 150th appearance with MidAmerica Productions - a milestone reflecting one of the organization's most enduring artistic collaborations.

Oxford Philharmonic Soloists & Friends returns to the MidAmerica Productions roster with a May 10th Zankel Hall performance of Encounters with Gershwin. This program examines the musical and personal connections between George Gershwin and several influential composers and performers of the 20th century. Through a combination of music and storytelling, it traces Gershwin's experiences in New York, Paris, and London, where he interacted with artists such as Jascha Heifetz, Fritz Kreisler, Aaron Copland, and Dorothy Pearson. The concert features arrangements and original works by these figures, presenting a blend of performance and historical context.

Another defining moment of the 2026 season is the world premiere of Psalmos by composer and conductor Mark Hayes, presented on Sunday, April 26, 2026. Personally commissioned by MidAmerica Productions founder Peter Tiboris, Psalmos was his final artistic wish before his passing in September 2025. The work is now dedicated to his memory. This commemorative premiere stands as a deeply moving tribute, reflecting Tiboris' lifelong devotion to choral music and his unwavering commitment to creating transformative performance opportunities on the world's most prestigious stages.

2026 world premieres include:

Psalmos by Mark Hayes (Apr 26)

Inscriptions by Christian Guebert (May 9)

Risen by Johnny Edwards (May 9)

The Lips of the Sky by Giselle Wyers (May 24)

Te Deum by Terre Johnson (May 25)

The Mighty Power of God by Patti Drennan (May 25)

To Truly Love by Sherry Blevins and Raphael Fusco (May 25)

Requiem for Patriots by Richard A. Nichols (May 25)

Letters Home by Shawn Crouch (May 30)

Tides of Life - Les Marées de la Vie by Khris Dodge (June 14)

The Splendid Torch by Kendrick Tri Huynh (June 14)

These premieres underscore MidAmerica Productions' role as a leading advocate for living composers and newly commissioned works.

Concertgoers may look forward to new and contemporary choral music by Elaine Hagenberg, Jake Runestad, Ola Gjeilo, Morten Lauridsen, as well as the Carnegie Hall premiere of Dan Forrest's Creation under Warren Cook (May 30). Joan Szymko's It Is Happiness, a rare choral setting of three poems by Mary Oliver (The Summer Day, Sunrise, and Wild Geese), also receives its Carnegie Hall premiere under Jennifer Rodgers on May 24.

The Ensemble Spotlight Series, highlights outstanding student and youth ensembles from across the country performers from Carolina Youth Symphony (Apr 5), Concordia Sinfonietta, Concordia Wind Orchestra, & Concordia Concert Handbells (May 9), Classic City Band (Jun 28), the return of the Crystal Children's Choir (Apr 5), and Choate Rosemary Hall and St. Margaret's Symphony Orchestra (Apr 19) who will be performing the Carnegie Hall premiere of Golden from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters.

Tickets start at just $35!

Student and senior discounts are available at the box office with ID. All tickets go on sale to the general public 90 days before the concert date via Carnegie Hall. For single tickets call CarnegieCharge at 212-247-7800 or visit carnegiehall.org. Box Office is located at 57th Street and Seventh Avenue. For group sales of 10 or more, contact groupsales@carnegiehall.org or call 212-903-9705.

For more information, including the full concert schedule and ticketing details, visit midamerica-music.com/tickets



2026 MidAmerica Productions Full Season Overview

Saturday, March 14, 2026, 1:00 PM

Led by conductors Emilie Bertram, Jason Forte, Charlotte Botha, Sinhaeng Lee, Kyle Zeuch, and Wade Holzapfel with participating choirs from around the country, the New England Symphonic Ensemble performs a program of powerful choral works, including Hailstork's I Will Lift Up Mine Eyes, Dett's The Chariot Jubilee, Brahms' Schicksalslied, Mendelssohn's Hear My Prayer, and contemporary pieces by Hagenberg and Gjeilo.

Saturday, March 21, 2026, 8:30 PM

Featuring works by Hagenberg, Gjeilo, Labarr, Esmail, Schreiner, and Vaughan Williams, conductors Matthew Chi Lee, Regina McElroy, Nathan Payant, Jason Strunk, and Steven Zopfi lead the New England Symphonic Ensemble in an evening of contemporary and classic choral music, with participating choirs from around the country.

Wednesday, April 1, 2026, 8:00 PM

The Tribe Jazz Orchestra performs Smith's The Valley Wind and a new arrangement of Coltrane's "A Conversation with God," conducted by the arranger, Lenora Helm Hammonds with featured special guest artists, The Sistering (Nnenna Freelon, Kate McGarry, Lois Deloatch and Lenora Zenzalai Helm). Jonathan Souza leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble in John Rutter's Gloria and Vaughan Williams's Serenade to Music. The Ensemble Spotlight Series highlights the Morrow High School Symphonic Band from Ellenwood, Georgia, conducted by Teddy Taylor II.

Sunday, April 5, 2026, 1:00 PM

MidAmerica Productions presents an Easter afternoon pageant of symphonic sounds and vocal treasures. The Ensemble Spotlight Series features the Crystal Children's Chorus performing choral works by Rutter, Whitacre, Chilcott, Cao, Chou, and more led by Maestro Karl Chang. The afternoon also includes the return of the Carolina Youth Symphony conducted by Charles Daniel Baldwin and the debut of the Spring Valley Academy Band led by Donald Huff.

Sunday, April 5, 2026, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs an Easter evening program that spans early Classical and Baroque choral masterworks alongside contemporary sacred music. Under the baton of Terrance Cook-Green, the choir and orchestra perform Mozart's Missa brevis in D minor, K. 65, paired with Johnny Edwards' acclaimed modern sacred work Risen. The program continues with Vivaldi's Gloria, RV 589, led by Bradley D. Vogel, Morten Lauridsen's Lux Aeterna conducted by Daniel Gordon, and Mozart's Mass in C Major, K. 317 "Coronation Mass" led by Maestra KuanFen Liu.

Sunday, April 19, 2026, 1:00 PM

MidAmerica Productions presents an afternoon of up-and-coming talent from West Virginia, Washington, and Connecticut. The Ensemble Spotlight Series features the Cabell Midland High School Orchestra conducted by Vera Miller, performers from the Hanford Symphony Orchestra, led by Christopher Newbury, and the Choate Rosemary Hall and St. Margaret's Symphony Orchestra conducted by Linling Hsu and Gene Wie.

Sunday, April 26, 2026, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs the world premiere of composer/conductor Mark Hayes' latest work, Psalmos, in memory of MidAmerica Productions' founder Peter Tiboris. Maestra Melanie Soule conducts the choir and orchestra in Ola Gjeilo's Dreamweaver and Nathaniel Voelker leads the ensemble in Mozart's Requiem in D Minor, K. 626.

Sunday, April 26, 2026, 8:30 PM

Daniel Dunning leads the New England Symphonic Ensemble and choir in Mozart's "Coronation Mass", Will Chandler conducts Haydn's Te Deum, and maestra Athena Mertes conducts Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living. The program features gospel works by Patrick Bradley, Rose Buchanan, and Richard Smallwood, conducted by Patrick Bradley and Bruce Henderson, celebrating faith traditions across classical and modern choral repertory.

Saturday, May 9, 2026, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs John Rutter's Gloria, conducted by Lynn Brinckmeyer, and Leonard Bernstein's Chichester Psalms, led by Rick Hoffenberg. The program includes the world premiere of Inscriptions by Christian Guebert, conducted by the composer. The concert also features Concordia University ensembles from Irvine, California, under the direction of Jeff Held.

Sunday, May 10, 2026 at 3 PM - Zankel Hall

Oxford Philharmonic Soloists & Friends: Encounters with Gershwin

A captivating exploration of the musical and personal connections between George Gershwin and some of the most iconic composers and performers of the 20th century. Through music and storytelling, this unique program brings to life the vibrant artistic worlds of New York, Paris, and London, where Gershwin moved in creative circles alongside the likes of Heifetz, Kreisler, Copland, and Pearson. With a program featuring evocative arrangements and original works by these legendary figures, the concert blends virtuosic performance with fascinating anecdotes. Whether you're a lifelong Gershwin fan or new to his music, this performance promises an evening of inspiration, nostalgia, and discovery.

Sunday, May 24, 2026, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble presents contemporary American choral music focused on poetry and imagination. Joan Szymko's It Is Happiness, a rare choral setting of three poems by Mary Oliver (The Summer Day, Sunrise, and Wild Geese), receives its Carnegie Hall premiere under Jennifer Rodgers. The program also features the world premiere of The Lips of the Sky by Giselle Wyers, conducted by the composer, alongside works by Rosephanye Powell and Kevin T. Padworski, led by Emily Crile.

Monday, May 25, 2026, 1:00 PM

A Memorial Day program of contemporary choral works featuring three world premieres. Joshua Chism conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble and choir in Dan Forrest's Te Deum and the world premiere of Patti Drennan's The Mighty Power of God. Bobby G. Helms leads the world premiere of Sherry Blevins and Raphael Fusco's To Truly Love. Composer Richard Nichols conducts the world premiere of his latest work, Requiem for Patriots. Brahms's Schicksalslied, conducted by Victoria Gau, and works by Cris Derksen and Andrew Balfour under Kathleen Allan conclude the performance.

Monday, May 25, 2026, 8:30 PM

Sir John Rutter returns to the podium for his 150th appearance with MidAmerica Productions, conducting his own Requiem and the Carnegie Hall premiere of I'll Make Me a World. Marc-André Bougie leads the Carnegie Hall premiere of his Stabat Mater, a setting of the medieval Latin text. The concert concludes with the world premiere of Te Deum by Terre Johnson, conducted by the composer.

Saturday, May 30, 2026, 1:00 PM

Theatrical showstoppers from London's West End come to Carnegie Hall with selections from Operation Mincemeat, Six, Billy Elliot, We Will Rock You, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Hamilton, led by conductors Jessica Broderick and Douglas Watts. The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs music by Handel and Mozart alongside works by Hagenberg, Gimon, Pederson, and others, led by conductors Anne Lyman, Alex Simon, Benjamin C. Winn, and Dara Gillis.

Saturday, May 30, 2026, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble presents an evening devoted to the music of Dan Forrest at Carnegie Hall. Highlights include the Carnegie Hall premiere of Dan Forrest's Creation, conducted by Warren Cook, alongside his Arise, Shine!, Auld Lang Syne, and the Sanctus from Requiem for the Living, led by Eliezer Yanson. The performance also features the world premiere of Shawn Crouch's Letters Home conducted by Matthew D. Brady.

Saturday, June 6, 2026, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble presents a program of sacred choral masterworks and contemporary works at Carnegie Hall. Highlights include Michael J. Glasgow's Gloria, conducted by the composer, alongside Vivaldi's Gloria led by Yelitza Greene and Jay Dunn. The concert also features Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare, conducted by Scott L. Martin, and Schubert's Mass No. 2 in G Major, conducted by Jed H. Ragsdale.

Sunday, June 14, 2026, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble presents a program spanning 20th-century and contemporary choral music at Carnegie Hall. Matthew Abernathy, Grand Winner of the inaugural MidAmerica Productions International Choral Conducting Competition, conducts Poulenc's Gloria. The concert also features works by Adolphus Hailstork and Jake Runestad, alongside world premieres by Khris Dodge and Kendrick Tri Huynh, led by Damon Dandridge, Terrie Ashbaugh, Jennifer Garrett, and Sean Hale.

Sunday, June 14, 2026, 8:30 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble presents a varied choral program spanning American popular song, contemporary works, and global choral traditions. Highlights include selections associated with Fred Waring and the Pennsylvanians, conducted by Yvette Burdick, alongside music by Jake Runestad, Elaine Hagenberg, Dan Forrest, and Ola Gjeilo. The concert also features works by Francisco Feliciano, Alejandro Consolacion II, Alshamir B. Arippudin, and W. Aaron Rice, led by multiple guest conductors.

Sunday, June 21, 2026, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble performs a program including Fauré's Requiem, conducted by Michael Shirtz, and Dan Forrest's Requiem for the Living, led by Carol Earnhardt. Also featured are The Poetry of Psalms by Taylor Scott Davis (New York Premiere), conducted by the composer, and Mozart's Missa Brevis in F Major, conducted by Mike Ware.

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 1:00 PM

The New England Symphonic Ensemble presents a program of sacred and symphonic repertoire at Carnegie Hall. Highlights include Duruflé's Requiem, conducted by Maxine Thévenot, and James Q. Mulholland's Missa Romantica, led by Jeanne Wohlgamuth. Additional selections will be conducted by Stephen Pu. The concert also features the Classic City Band in the Ensemble Spotlight Series, conducted by Michael Brewer.

Monday, June 29, 2026, 8:00 PM

M. Nicholas Farr conducts the New England Symphonic Ensemble and choir in the 1900 version of Fauré's Requiem. Paulo Gomes leads music by Jake Runestad and selections from Elaine Hagenberg's Illuminare. The concert also features works by Shawn Kirchner, Kim André Arnesen, Mari Esabel Valverde, Molly James, and Rosephanye Powell, conducted by Colt Ballou.