Michelle Williams, FLEABAG Among Winners at the 2019 TCA Awards

Aug. 5, 2019  
The Television Critics Association (TCA) announced the winners for the organization's 35th Annual TCA Awards. Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag won big with the Amazon comedy topping three categories, including program of the year. Michelle Williams won the award for Individual Achievement in Drama for her part in the FX series Fosse/Verdon.

See the full list of winners below!

TCA nominees compete for accolades across different categories honoring outstanding achievements in news and information, youth, reality, drama, comedy, miniseries, and sketch/variety shows. Winners were announced at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Below is the full list of winners at the 35th annual Television Critics Association Awards:

Individual Achievement in Drama: Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon (FX)

Individual Achievement in Comedy: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag (Amazon)

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information: Leaving Neverland (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Reality Programming: Queer Eye (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming: Arthur (PBS Kids)

Outstanding Achievement in Sketch/Variety Shows: Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Outstanding New Program: Russian Doll (Netflix)

Outstanding Achievement in Movie Or Miniseries: Chernobyl (HBO)

Outstanding Achievement in Drama: Better Call Saul (AMC)

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy: Fleabag (Amazon)

Program of the Year: Fleabag (Amazon)

Heritage Award: Deadwood (HBO)

Lifetime Achievement Honoree: David Milch



