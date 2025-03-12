Michael Urie, Charlotte D'Amboise, Nina West & More Join FINN Performance at Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Michael Urie, Charlotte D’Amboise, Nina West, Peppermint, Adam Pascal, Brenda Braxton, and Zachary Noah Piser have joined the star-studded cast of the special performance of FINN taking place on Monday, March 17 at 8pm ET at The Town Hall in NYC, and livestreamed at StarsInTheHouse.com.

Rudetsky and Jackson have teamed up with FINN creators Chris Nee, Michael Kooman, and Christopher Dimond to present this one-night-only performance that will also celebrate the fifth anniversary of “Stars in the House,” the inspiring and wildly successful COVID-era digital series that has raised over $2 Million for the Entertainment Community Fund and other organizations in need. Kerry Kennedy, President of Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights and niece of John F. Kennedy for whom the Kennedy Center was named, will also participate in the program, speaking about the importance of the arts in a democracy.

The new musical premiered at the Kennedy Center in 2024 and was originally scheduled to embark on a tour before it was canceled in February following President Trump's overhaul of the institution. “We are overwhelmed by the support we have received since the Kennedy Center tour of FINN was canceled just a couple of weeks ago,” said Dimond, Kooman, and Nee in a previously released statement.

“We are doing everything we can to keep the spirit of the show alive, and to make sure that young audiences still have a way to see themselves in Finn’s world and know that they are perfect and loved just the way they are. ‘Stars in the House’ is the perfect platform for this little musical that could, and we cannot wait for audiences around the country to see it live, and livestreamed, next month.”

For the one-night only performance, the stars join previously-announced stars Andrew Rannells, Kelli O’Hara, Lea Salonga, Bonnie Milligan, Jessie Mueller, Nikki M. James, Jose Llana, and Hennessy Winkler, as well as members of the original Kennedy Center cast. The evening will also feature a performance by the Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington, whose Kennedy Center appearance was recently canceled, with members of New York City Gay Men's Chorus joining in solidarity.

Tickets for the in-person performance are on sale now at StarsInTheHouse.com. A limited number of $500 tickets are available, which includes VIP seating and a backstage meet and greet. For those who cannot make it in person, the show will also livestream on StarsInTheHouse.com.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and livestream donations will go to The Trevor Project, the leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ young people.

About FINN

Finn has never felt like he fits in with the other sharks in his pack. Everyone else is so aggressive, stoic, and…gray. When a chance encounter introduces Finn to the brilliantly expressive world of the coral reef, a world filled with song, dance, and color, Finn discovers that he might just be a fish at heart.

Commissioned by the Kennedy Center, FINN premiered in 2024 to rave reviews, reaching over 4,500 students and 6,000 members of the public and was recently nominated for a Helen Hayes award for Outstanding Musical or Play.