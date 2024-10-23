Michael Oberholtzer To Lead SHIT. MEET. FAN. At MCC Theater; New Opening Night Announced

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Shit. Meet. Fan. – the new play currently in previews at MCC Theater has announced a change in casting and opening night.

Due to an unforeseen health concern, Billy Magnussen is not able to continue performances in Shit. Meet. Fan. Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer will join the cast as “Frank” beginning next week. His official first performance date will be announced shortly.

Understudy Jesse Pennington will temporarily step into the role of “Frank,” beginning with tonight’s performance.

“In a true only-in-showbiz moment, Tony nominee Michael Oberholtzer answered the 11 o’clock call last night and will be stepping into the play as Frank. Michael has been part of the MCC family since starring in Hand to God in 2014, and we’re thrilled to welcome him back. We’re very fortunate to have another great actor joining this amazing cast,” said MCC Co-Artistic Director Bernard Telsey.

In order to provide for rehearsal and preview time, opening night – previously scheduled for Monday, October 28th – will now take place on Monday, November 18th. The run will continue through December 15, 2024.

Shit. Meet. Fan. is written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O’Hara, and based on the Lotus Production and Medusa Film Perfect Strangers by Paolo Genovese – the most remade film in cinema history.

Shit. Meet. Fan. began previews on Thursday October 10 at MCC Theater’s Newman Mills Theater (511 W 52nd Street, New York, NY 10019) and has already been extended twice through Sunday December 15, 2024.

The cast includes Garret Dillahunt as “Brett,” Genevieve Hannelius as “Sam,” Neil Patrick Harris as “Rodger,” Jane Krakowski as “Eve,” Debra Messing as “Claire,” Tramell Tillman as “Logan,” and Constance Wu as “Hannah.”

Understudies include Lennox T. Duong covering “Hannah,” DeLance Minefee covering “Logan,” Jesse Pennington covering “Brett,” “Rodger,” and “Frank,” Olivia Reis covering “Sam,” and Jessica Rush covering “Eve” and “Claire.”