Video: Neil Patrick Harris Previews SHIT. MEET. FAN. on TODAY

Shit. Meet. Fan., the new play from Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara is now playing at MCC Theater. On Tuesday, star Neil Patrick Harris visited Today with Hoda & Jenna to discuss the show, which Harris calls "both funny and biting."

The show follows a group of friends who gather for a cocktail party on the night of the eclipse. As a group, they agree to share any text message or email that is received during the party and, over the course of the evening, dark secrets begin to rise to the surface.

"It's a satire...[that] delves into some really dark places," Harris explains. "But you're kind of complicit because I think everyone is a little worried about if someone were to see [messages] out of context."

Shit. Meet. Fan., written and directed by Obie Award winner and Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara, is running through December 15.

Here's the game... Phones Out. Face Up. Volume High. Every text, every email, every call must be shared aloud. That's what a group of long-time friends gather to play on the night of the eclipse. With the cocktails flowing among grownups who refuse to grow up, outrageous secrets and skeletons begin to emerge... Shit. Meet. Fan. Are they ready for the ensuing chaos? Are you? The mayhem unfolds in real time in this World Premiere uproarious new satire written and directed by Tony Award nominee Robert O'Hara.

The cast includes Garret Dillahunt as “Brett,” Genevieve Hannelius as “Sam,” five-time Emmy Award winner and Tony Award winner Neil Patrick Harris as “Rodger,” Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski as “Eve,” Tny nominee Michael Oberholtzer as “Frank,” Emmy Award winner Debra Messing as “Claire,” Tramell Tillman as “Logan,” and Golden Globe nominee Constance Wu as “Hannah.”