Michael Mayer-Directed AIDA To Open The Metropolitan Opera 2024-25 Season

The New York Observer is reporting that Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer will helm a production of Giuseppe Verdi's classic opera Aida to open the 2024-25 season at New York's Metropolitan Opera.

The production, originally announced in 2017, was canceled in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the Observer, American soprano Angel Blue will perform the title role. Blue is also scheduled to sing the role with the Detroit Opera in summer 2023.

Giuseppe Verdi's opera AIDA, tells the story of the enslaved Ethiopian princess Aida and the young Egyptian general Radames, favorite among the warriors of the Pharaoh. The ill-fated love of Aida and Radames faces the jealousy of the royal Amneris and the political ploys of Aida's father Amonasro, King of Ethiopia in captivity.