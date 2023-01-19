Michael Kushner to Release New Book HOW TO BE A MULTI-HYPHENATE IN THE THEATRE BUSINESS

For three seasons, award-winning theatrical artist, producer and personality Michael Kushner has explored what it means for artists in show business to reach their full potential in conversation with some of the industry's biggest names on his acclaimed Broadway Podcast Network series, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate." Kushner has turned those conversations and his own varied experiences and knowledge into an invaluable resource guide that empowers theater professionals to take hold of their own careers and become successful multi-hyphenate artists themselves. Published by Routledge and CRC Press, "How to Be A Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business: Conversations, Advice, and Tips from Dear Multi-Hyphenate" will be released everywhere books are sold on Friday, February 10, 2023 and is available for pre-order starting Friday, January 20, 2023.



Drama Book Shop (266 West 39th Street) will host an in-person author signing, conversation, and celebration of "How to Be A Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business" on Sunday, February 12, 2023 from 7:30 - 8:30 PM. Tickets will go on sale February 1, 2023 here.



"This book is all about accessibility in the theater industry," said Michael Kushner. "My goal is to share little to no cost ways one can partake in the industry and create a lucrative career. You no longer have to, or should, choose one way to create in the theater, television, and film industries anymore - and I believe multi-hyphenating is the key to longevity and specificity. Multi-hyphenating has been around a long time but never had a name, and was often looked down upon if you weren't a celebrity. But why do you have to be a celebrity in order to have multiple proficiencies? Of course actors can produce, photograph, educate, write, and podcast! We're creatives and we don't need permission - and the plus side of this approach has never been discussed, until now."



Discussing self-identity, networking, workflow, failure, passion, purpose, socially responsible artistry, social media, and the effects of COVID-19, Michael Kushner sets the stage for artists of all disciplines and backgrounds to find personalized success in the theater industry. Complete with informative and lively exercises and excerpts from Kushner's popular podcast and workshop, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate," "How to Be A Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business'' addresses questions such as: How do we recover from a pandemic? How do we give more access to marginalized theater creators? and What goes into producing our own projects? Featuring exclusive information from a myriad of theater makers, including Beowulf Borritt, Rachel Brosnahan, Sammi Cannold, Jim Caruso, Ken Davenport, Paige Davis, Julie James, Joan Marcus, Matthew Murphy, Jen Namoff, Karen Olivo, Pennywild, Tonya Pinkins, Bob the Drag Queen, Frances Ruffelle, Leigh Silverman, Tom Viola, and more, the book promotes the dismantling of gatekeeping and provides a specialized, hands-on experience to an innovative and lucrative approach to theater making. "How to Be a Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business" is an invaluable resource for theater artists at any level in their careers, whether they are undergraduates, graduate students, professors, award-winning members of the theater and film community, working professionals, high school students, or entrepreneurs.



Now in its third season, Michael Kushner's highly popular podcast, "Dear Multi-Hyphenate" has welcomed an incredible array of Tony and Emmy Award-winning guests from the worlds of Broadway, television, and film, including the legendary Carol Burnett, Carson Kressley, Sarah Jones, Douglas Lyons, Ken Davenport, Alex Wyse, Christine Pedi, Charles Bush, Ben Faukhauser, Moisés Kaufman, and more. Together with his guests, Kushner dissects the idea of doing it all by letting go of the rules and taking control of your full potential. "Dear Multi-Hyphenate" is available wherever you listen to podcasts via the Broadway Podcast Network.

ABOUT Michael Kushner



Michael Kushner is New York City's leading multi-hyphenate and the executive producer of the Emmy-nominated series Indoor Boys. In true multi-hyphenate form, Michael served as the director of programming for The Green Room 42, providing the space with sold-out programming post-pandemic. He is the owner of Michael Kushner Photography and has been published in the New York Times, Vogue, Playbill, and more. He is also the creator of The Dressing Room Project, where he photographs actors prepping for their roles on and off Broadway. Michael holds a BFA in Musical Theatre from Ithaca College, where he won the 2020 Outstanding Young Alumni Award. He is the founding member of Musical Theatre Factory, the Executive Producer of XaveMePlease (created by Wesley Taylor, Frameline 43 Festival Finalist), and the creator of the podcast Dear Multi-Hyphenate with Broadway Podcast Network. He is an active participant of Covenant House Sleep Out, as well as a performer and a member of the Actors' Equity Association.

ABOUT ROUTLEDGE PRESS

