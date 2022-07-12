Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Michael Kostroff And Julie Garnyé Release THE STAGE ACTOR'S HANDBOOK

This book details best practices on everything from rehearsal demeanor to backstage etiquette.

Jul. 12, 2022  

In The Stage Actor's Handbook: Traditions, Protocols, and Etiquette for the Working and Aspiring Professional written by established theatre pros Michael Kostroff and Julie Garnyé, the multitude of unwritten yet well-established protocols have finally been assembled into one volume, allowing theatre artists to know in advance what is expected of them. A definitive guide for professionals and aspiring professionals alike, this book details best practices on everything from rehearsal demeanor to backstage etiquette. It also shares the theatre's unique vernacular and revered superstitions, as well as field-tested guidelines on touring, interactions with the public, and more.

The Stage Actor's Handbook also features bits of wisdom contributed by legendary stage actors, including Bebe Neuwirth, John Lithgow, Chita Rivera, Alfred Molina, Billy Porter, Betty Buckley, Harvey Fierstein, Sam Waterston, Jason Alexander, Cynthia Nixon, and Sir Patrick Stewart.

About the book, Broadway legend Ken Page says, "I think The Stage Actor's Handbook will live long past all who wrote it, participated in it, and inspired it. Full of wisdom, wit, and love, that is exactly as it should be. Bravo!"

Michael Kostroff is an established stage and television actor best known for his five seasons on HBO's The Wire. He is also an instructor, director, and writer. He is the author of Letters from Backstage and Audition Psych 101, and the co-author of Answers from "The Working Actor." On stage, Kostroff has played a host of iconic character roles, including Max Bialystock, which he covered on the first national tour of The Producers, and the comic villain Thénardier, a role he played on two national tours of LES MISERABLES.

Julie Garnyé is a singer, actress, director, voice teacher, producer, and writer. She is an original cast member of the first national tour of the Broadway hit musical Come From Away, appeared in the roles of Jennyanydots and Grizabella in the national tour of Cats, and originated the role of Martha Dumptruck in the developmental readings of Heathers: The Musical.

