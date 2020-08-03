Michael Hsu Rosen, Ron Bohmer and More to Star in Benefit Reading of COCK to Support The Trevor Project
The reading is directed by Daxton Bloomquist, and will be presented on August 10 at 6 pm EST
Michael Hsu Rosen starring in the leading role in Mike Bartlett's candid play, Cock. He will be joined by Ron Bohmer, Nick Rashad Bourroughs and Charnette Batey. The cast will be performing a reading of Cock on August 10 at 6 pm EST for one-night only to benefit The Trevor Project, the leading national organization providing crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning youth. Cock is directed and produced by Daxton Bloomquist, widely known for his role as Elder McKinley in The Book of Mormon.
"HSU leads the reading with such poise and likability that you fall in love with him immediately, but want to hate him just as much!" explained Bloomquist. "This dream cast of exceptional actors brings a refreshing glimpse into the spectrum of sexuality, and mental health, a fun and witty play that will leave you on the edge of your couch the entire reading!"
Bloomquist is assisted by Andrew Hodge, with casting by Hardt Casting. All actors are appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association. Tickets for the performance begin at $15 and can be purchased and streamed through https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39083.
Cock follows John (Rosen) who has been in a stable relationship with his boyfriend for a number of years. But when he takes a break, he accidentally falls in love with a woman (Batey). Torn between the two, filled with guilt and conflicting emotions, he doesn't know which way to turn. His boyfriend (Borroughs) is willing to wait for him to make a decision, but so is his girlfriend and both are prepared to fight to keep him. As the pressure mounts, a dinner with both parties is arranged and everyone wants to know - Who is John? What is he? And what will his decision be? Cock is a comic discussion of identity and sexuality.
For more information, or to purchase a ticket, visit: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/39083.
