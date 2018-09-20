Michael Cerveris and Original Cast of TOMMY Will Reunite at Rockers on Broadway's 25th Anniversary Benefit

Rockers on Broadway will honor Broadway's own, two time Tony Award winner for Fun Home and Assassins, Michael Cerveris as well as legendary Rock & Roll drummer from Bad Company and Free, Simon Kirke.

Rockers on Broadway: 25th Anniversary Benefit Concert on Monday, November 12, 2018 at 8 p.m. Rockers on Broadway is the original Broadway rock concert series (created in 1993), a fun unique charity event, featuring music and Broadway's best rockin' out. Proceeds to benefit The PATH Fund, Inc., Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and arts education programs with Broadway Bound Kids.

This years high energy rock concert will celebrate the past 25 years of Rockers on Broadway events. The show will feature performances by Rockers alumni including Tony Award nominees and winners and Broadway's current stars and ensemble members. And as a part of a special tribute for 25thAnniversary of hit Broadway show The Who's TOMMY with members of original cast. Performers and special guest to be announced soon.

The PATH Fund, Inc. is a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting arts education. We support pre-professional training organizations with scholarship and program funding. Additionally, we support NYC's thriving arts community by working with aspiring writers to develop new works of music and theater. Since the inception of Rockers in 1993 and PATH in 2007, they have raised over a half million dollars for performing arts charities.

Tickets on sale now at rockersonbroadway.com and a lepoissonrouge.com.

