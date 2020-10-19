Michael Ball and Alfie Boe Announce Holiday Album and 2021 UK Tour

'Together at Christmas' is out on Decca Records on 20th November.

Michael Ball and Alfie Boe will join forces again for a magical new album 'Together at Christmas', out on Decca Records on 20th November. They also announce a UK Arena tour in 2021, including a date at London's O2 Arena on 19th December 2021. Tickets for the tour go on sale at 9am on Friday 30th October at LiveNation.co.uk.

The pair breathe new life into favourites such as 'It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas', 'Silent Night' and 'Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas', to name a few. Gregory Porter joins on 'The Christmas Song', and the duo perform the heart-warming 'My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours' - a brand new original song.

"Me and Alfie, together at Christmas, I can't think of anything better!" Ball said. "In these strange times, we wanted to create an album of songs that we like to listen to at Christmas, plus a few surprises along the way, including an original song! Hopefully our fans will love listening to this for many years to come. This year it's certainly going to be a Christmas we'll never forget. Can't wait to see you all on tour in 2021."



"Keeping the Christmas spirit alive seems more important than ever this year. We wanted to create a festive album that brings joy, love and happiness," says Boe. "Spreading the Christmas cheer is something we all need a little extra of during these challenging times, so however people are going to be able to spend their holiday season, we'll be right here ' Back Together At Christmas' with our fans who we are incredibly grateful for and can't wait to see in person when we're back for a brand new tour in 2021."

'Together at Christmas' follows the phenomenal success of the duo's previous three duet albums, their debut 'Together', which became the UK's best-selling album of 2016 and beat the likes of Little Mix and The Rolling Stones to the Christmas No.1 spot, 'Together Again' which brought the pair yet another No.1 album in 2017, and 'Back Together' which landed them the No.2 spot in the Official Albums Chart. As a duo, they have now sold over 1.3 million albums in the UK, received two Classic Brit Awards, sold out two headline arena tours and presented three ITV Specials.

After meeting in a production of Kismet at the London Coliseum over 10 years ago, it is the combination of their incredible voices, instant camaraderie and loveable personalities which proves to be irresistible to countless fans across the nation.

Together at Christmas - Tracklisting

1. It's Beginning to Look A Lot Like Christmas

2. Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas

3. Mistletoe and Wine

4. Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)

5. I Believe

6. The Christmas Song- featuring Gregory Porter

7. White Christmas

8. Silent Night

9. The Spirit of Christmas

10. O Holy Night

11. I'll Be Home For Christmas.

12. My Christmas Will Be Better Than Yours (original track)

13. Once Upon A December (Bonus Track)

2021 Tour Dates

29 Nov 2021 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

30 Nov 2021 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

02 Dec 2021 Brighton Centre

04 Dec 2021 Bournemouth Intl Centre

06 Dec 2021 Dublin 3Arena

07 Dec 2021 Belfast SSE Arena

09 Dec 2021 Leeds First Direct Arena

11 Dec 2021 Aberdeen P&J LIVE

12 Dec 2021 Glasgow Hydro

15 Dec 2021 Newcastle Utilita Arena

16 Dec 2021 Manchester AO Arena

18 Dec 2021 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

19 Dec 2021 London O2 Arena

