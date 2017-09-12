Michael Ball, Beverley Knight, Christina Bianco and More to Set Sail on Immersive Musical Theatre Cruise

Some of the world's most celebrated West End and Broadway stars will entertain passengers on-board the UK's first specialist fully fledged Musical Theatre Festival at Sea.

Musical theatre lovers will be spoiled for choice when they join Royal Caribbean's Navigator of the Seas on the four-night Floating Festival Stages.

Escape from reality and join the roundtrip voyage Southampton/Southampton including an opportunity to enjoy a full day ashore in Amsterdam departing in October 2018. Packages for Stages are on sale now. For more details, go to www.FloatingFestivals.co.uk.

Stages will feature an incredible array of West End and Broadway stars including the nation's favourite, two time Olivier Award winning, musical theatre star Michael Ball, the world's most successful musical theatre group Collabro, and the divine Beverley Knight, award winning soul singer & star of The Bodyguard, Memphis The Musical and Cats.

Thrill to the voices of Lee Mead (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Wicked), Sophie Evans (The Wizard of Oz, Wicked) and John Owen-Jones (Les Miserables, Phantom of the Opera). Be amazed by the vocal dexterity of two-time Drama Desk Award Nominated actress and 'diva' impressionist Christina Bianco - direct from Broadway.

Delight in a truly unique performance from the Olivier Award-winning West-End production Showstopper! The Improvised Musical and experience a show that has never been performed before and will never be performed again!

Accept an invitation to the Masquerade Ball, take part in dance classes, join the Musical Theatre choir and much more.

This luxurious Stages cruise is produced by Floating Festivals, with assistance from Royal Caribbean. Live music promoters Cuffe and Taylor are sourcing the major star artists and attractions.

Unlike other chartered cruises, Floating Festivals will not just replace the usual cruise ship entertainment programme, it will transform the ship into a full Musical Theatre floating resort.

Be transported to the stages of the West End and Broadway for a Musical Theatre Festival at Sea including full live shows and performances, workshops with stars from the world of musical theatre and live Q&A events and activities.

Jonathan Blackburn, the brainchild behind Floating Festivals, said: "If you truly love musical theatre this exhilarating cruise adventure offers you an unforgettable four-night Voyage with The Stars.

"We have lined up some of the most beloved personalities from the West End and Broadway for what promises to be a true musical theatre extravaganza at sea.

"Not only will there be show-stopping performances and shows, but passengers will also get the opportunity to meet and hear from the people behind some of the most celebrated musical theatre shows in the world.

"This is not just a cruise with a theme, this is a musical festival.

"The moment the passenger enters the cruise terminal at Southampton and walks down the Red Carpet, they will begin to rejoice in an experience of which they will be an important part of for the duration of their cruise.

"We want our passengers to experience Stages in the most magnificent way. We have a fantastic array of stars and performers as well as many special features which will really make Stages a truly unforgettable experience.

"The Navigator of the Seas is a beautiful ship and while we will look forward to seeing passengers having an absolute ball with all the entertainment and shows, they will also be able to sit back, relax and enjoy all the fantastic attractions included on this wonderful ship."

As well as being part of the UK's first ever Floating Festivals passengers will be able to enjoy all the amazing features of the Navigator of the Seas including a 9-hole miniature golf course and separate Golf Simulator, the unique FlowRider surf simulator, the signature Royal Caribbean Rock Wall, ground-breaking virtual balcony cabins, the Vegas style Casino Royale, luxurious Vitality Spa & Fitness Centre, three pools, six whirlpools, Video Arcade and a selection of luxury Boutique Shopping experiences.

All Floating Festivals packages also include complimentary à la carte restaurant and buffet dining for breakfast, lunch and dinner every day. Speciality Restaurants are also available for an additional charge.

The Floating Festivals Stages cruise will depart Southampton for four nights from 15 October 2018 and includes a full day in Amsterdam.

Prices from £799.00 (inclusive of mandatory charges of £110.00pp for gratuities, taxes and fees). For more details, go to www.FloatingFestivals.co.uk.

