Micaela Diamond 'Really Hopes' THOROUGHLY MODERN MILLIE With Hannah Solow & Anna Zavelson Happens

Micaela Diamond is hoping that a recent Sam Pinkleton-directed reading of Thoroughly Modern Millie she took part in comes to fruition. At last night's Twelfth Night opening at the Delacorte Theatre, the Tony nominee revealed to New York Magazine that she had taken part in a reading of the hit musical, also featuring Anna Zavelson and Hannah Solow.

"Well Sam Pinkleton directed that reading. Jeanine Tesori was in the room. They are the best. Hannah is extraordinarily funny. I really hope that happens."

More information on the roles they played and who else took part in the reading is unclear.

A revised production of the musical was planned to play New York City Center in 2020, but was canceled due to Covid-19. The production was to star Ashley Park (Mean Girls, The King and I) with direction by Lear deBessonet. Playwright Lauren Yee was working with the show's original authors as creative consultant as they "explored the work with a fresh perspective to deliver a thoroughly modern Thoroughly Modern Millie."

Featuring classic songs like "Forget About the Boy" and "Gimme Gimme," Dick Scanlan and Jeanine Tesori's musical first premiered on Broadway in 2022 starring Sutton Foster, winning the Tony Award for Best Musical.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski