Metropolitan Opera and IATSE Reach Agreement After Months of Negotiations

The Metropolitan Opera and IATSE have reached an agreement after months of negotiations, OperaWire reports. Under the new agreement, workers will be allowed to return in preparation for the 2021-22 season.

The agreement includes a three% wage cut and a 4.5% annuity cut for three years. There will also be a lump sum payment equal to eight weeks of bridge pay.

Further information has yet to be revealed. Stay tuned to BroadwayWorld for the latest.

Read the original story on OperaWire.

This agreement comes after months of negotiations, which eventually led to stagehands being locked out of the Met amidst the ongoing labor dispute between the company and its union.

A June 14 deadline was placed for making an agreement, but after that fell through, a new deadline of July 7 was issued, and was met.

The Met Opera season will open this September with "Fire Shut Up in My Bones." Learn more at https://www.metopera.org/.