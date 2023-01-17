Meryl Streep Joins ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING Season Three

Selena Gomez has shared a new TikTok from the set of Only Murders In the Building, revealing that Meryl Streep has joined the cast for the show's upcoming third season.

The new TikTok video features Gomez with her co-stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, plus Paul Rudd, Andrea Martin, and Streep.

They will be joined by the previously announced Jesse Williams in the new season, which will be centered around a Broadway show.

"Broadway is a great setting, and they really mine it for tons of humor that's very relatable and accessible, because Broadway is place where you get incredibly good comic characters, and that's what John Hoffman and Dan Fogelman do so well. So I'm very excited about Season 3," Craig Erwich, president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu and Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals said to Variety.

Check out a photo of Streep on set here:

The filming of Season 3 of "Only Murders in the Building" has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk - Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

The second season took place following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell) as Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue - the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny's homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who all think they committed murder.

Only Murders in the Building stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, and Selena Gomez. The second season also featured Shirley MacLaine, Amy Schumer, Jackie Hoffman, and more.

Meryl Streep made her stage debut in Trelawny of the Wells and received a Tony Award nomination for 27 Wagons Full of Cotton and A Memory of Two Mondays in 1976. In 1977, she made her film debut in Julia.

In 1978, she won a Primetime Emmy Award for her leading role in the miniseries Holocaust, and received her first Oscar nomination for The Deer Hunter. Streep won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for playing a troubled wife in Kramer vs. Kramer (1979) and went on to establish herself as a film actress in the 1980s.

She won the Academy Award for Best Actress for starring as a Holocaust survivor in Sophie's Choice (1982) and had her biggest commercial success to that point in Out of Africa (1985). She continued to gain critical and awards recognition for her work in the late 1980s and 1990s, but commercial success was varied, with the comedy Death Becomes Her (1992) and the drama The Bridges of Madison County (1995) becoming her biggest earners in that period.

Streep reclaimed her stardom in the 2000s and 2010s with starring roles in The Hours (2002), The Devil Wears Prada (2006), Mamma Mia! (2008), Julie & Julia (2009), It's Complicated (2009), and Into the Woods (2014). She also won her third Academy Award for her portrayal of British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady (2011).

Her stage roles include The Public Theater's 2001 revival of The Seagull, and her television roles include two projects for HBO, the miniseries Angels in America (2003), for which she won another Emmy Award, and the drama series Big Little Lies (2019).

Streep has been the recipient of many honorary awards. She was awarded the AFI Life Achievement Award in 2004, Gala Tribute from the Film Society of Lincoln Center in 2008, and Kennedy Center Honor in 2011 for her contribution to American culture, through performing arts. President Barack Obama awarded her the 2010 National Medal of Arts, and in 2014, the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

In 2003, the government of France made her a Commander of the Order of Arts and Letters. She was awarded the Golden Globe Cecil B. DeMille Award in 2017.

