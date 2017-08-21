Menier Chocolate Factory Announces The First Major London Revival Of BARNUM

The Menier Chocolate Factory today announced the first major London revival of BARNUM. Gordon Greenberg's production opens on 5 December, with previews from 25 November, and runs until 3 March 2018. The production goes on sale to supporters of the Menier on 31 August, and to the general public on 11 September.

Barnum tells the story of P.T. Barnum, the Greatest Showman on Earth, who combines razzle-dazzle with charm and brass to sell "humbug" to cheering crowds. A joyful and moving musical portrait of the nineteenth century's greatest show-biz legend, Barnum is a colourful, dynamic spectacle full of circus, side-show legends and heart.

With music by Cy Coleman (Sweet Charity and The Life), lyrics by Michael Stewart (book writer of Hello Dolly! and Mack and Mabel; and co-adaptor of 42nd Street), and book by Mark Bramble (co-author of 42nd Street and director of the current revival), this Tony Award-winning musical premièred on Broadway in 1980, followed by a successful West End production starring Michael Crawford.

Gordon Greenberg directs. He co-wrote and directed the Broadway stage adaptation of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn at Studio 54 for Roundabout Theatre Company and Universal Pictures Stage Productions, Guys And Dolls (Chichester Festival Theatre, Savoy Theatre and Phoenix Theatre), Working (59 E 59 in New York - also adapted), Jacques Brel Is Alive And Well... (Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Award nominations - also adapted), Johnny Baseball (Williamstown), Tangled (Disney), Blue Sky Boys (Capital Rep.), Luck Be A Lady (Asolo), Pirates! Or Gilbert and Sullivan Plunder'd (co-creator, Huntington, Paper Mill, Goodspeed, MUNY), Band Geeks! (also co-writer, Goodspeed), The Baker's Wife (Paper Mill, Goodspeed), 1776 (Paper Mill), Floyd Collins (Signature), Yentl (Asolo), and Half A Sixpence (Goodspeed).

Barnum

Venue: Menier Chocolate Factory

Address: 53 Southwark Street, London, SE1 1RU

Press performance: 5 December at 8pm

Dates: 25 November 2017 - 3 March 2018

Times: Tue - Sat 8pm, matinees Sat and Sun 3.30pm

Box Office: 020 7378 1713 (£2.50 transaction fee per booking)

Website: www.menierchocolatefactory.com (£1.50 transaction fee per booking)

Tickets: Prices vary, as below from discounted preview tickets to premier seats. With the emphasis on 'the sooner you book, the better the price':

Prices from £35.00

