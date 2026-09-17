Melissa Aldana, Monty Alexander, Joe Lovano and More Set for Sonny Rollins Celebration of Life

A celebration of the life and music of Sonny Rollins will be held Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City.

Titled Saxophone Colossus: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Sonny Rollins, the event is presented in partnership with the Rollins family and will be free and open to the public.

The celebration will bring together dozens of musicians for performances honoring Rollins and his music.

Performers scheduled to take part include Melissa Aldana, Monty Alexander, Clifton Anderson, Gary Bartz, Ron Blake, Russel Blake, George Braith, Bobby Broom, Ronnie Burrage, George Cables, Tommy Campbell, James Carter, Kenny Davis, Billy Drummond, Jon Faddis, Sammy Figueroa, Gene Ghee, Craig Handy, Billy Hart, Eddie Henderson, Patience Higgins, Javon Jackson, Steve Jordan, Rodney Kendrick, Joe Lovano, Yoshiaki Masuo, Bill O'Connell, Chris Potter, Rufus Reid, Bill Saxton, Avery Sharpe, Mark Soskin, Gary Thomas, Henry Threadgill, Camille Thurman, Charles Tolliver, Steve Turre, Donald Vega, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Lenny White, Eric Wyatt and Victor See Yuen.

The lineup is subject to change.

Saxophone Colossus: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Sonny Rollins will take place at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue at 112th Street in Manhattan. The event begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 05 Hrs 25 Min 07 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming