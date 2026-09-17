Melissa Aldana, Monty Alexander, Joe Lovano and More Set for Sonny Rollins Celebration of Life
The event will feature performances by Melissa Aldana, Joe Lovano, Chris Potter, and many other jazz artists.
A celebration of the life and music of Sonny Rollins will be held Saturday, September 19 at 1 p.m. at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine in New York City.
Titled Saxophone Colossus: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Sonny Rollins, the event is presented in partnership with the Rollins family and will be free and open to the public.
The celebration will bring together dozens of musicians for performances honoring Rollins and his music.
Performers scheduled to take part include Melissa Aldana, Monty Alexander, Clifton Anderson, Gary Bartz, Ron Blake, Russel Blake, George Braith, Bobby Broom, Ronnie Burrage, George Cables, Tommy Campbell, James Carter, Kenny Davis, Billy Drummond, Jon Faddis, Sammy Figueroa, Gene Ghee, Craig Handy, Billy Hart, Eddie Henderson, Patience Higgins, Javon Jackson, Steve Jordan, Rodney Kendrick, Joe Lovano, Yoshiaki Masuo, Bill O'Connell, Chris Potter, Rufus Reid, Bill Saxton, Avery Sharpe, Mark Soskin, Gary Thomas, Henry Threadgill, Camille Thurman, Charles Tolliver, Steve Turre, Donald Vega, Jeff “Tain” Watts, Lenny White, Eric Wyatt and Victor See Yuen.
The lineup is subject to change.
Saxophone Colossus: A Celebration of the Life and Music of Sonny Rollins will take place at the Cathedral of Saint John the Divine, located at 1047 Amsterdam Avenue at 112th Street in Manhattan. The event begins at 1 p.m. and is free and open to the public.
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