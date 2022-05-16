Meet the Nominee: Michael R. Jackson

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Michael R. Jackson!

Quick Facts About Michael R. Jackson

His Nominations: Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, Best Original Score

The Show: A Strange Loop

Michael on A Strange Loop: "I assumed that there was no place on Broadway for someone writing something like what I had written... To be able to get [to Broadway] was a new, unexpected dream come true."

Watch below as Michael tells us all about what this nomination means to him, why he never thought Broadway was in the cards for A Strange Loop, and so much more!