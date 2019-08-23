Meet the Cast of the FROZEN National Tour!

The cold never bothered them, anyway! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the first national tour of the Tony-nominated musical Frozen has found its citizens of Arendelle, from Anna and Elsa to Hans and Kristoff. To prepare you to let the storm rage on, we're getting to know the production's cast, including Caroline Bowman, Caroline Innerbichler, F. Michael Haynie, Austin Colby, and more! Check it all out below!

Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre. See all of the show's tour schedule here!

Caroline Bowman - ELSA

Caroline is a former Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, having previously performing in the show's ensemble. She has also been seen on Broadway in Kinky Boots as Nicola, a role she reprised this summer in the show's regional premiere at The Muny. She has previously toured as Lady of the Lake in the Spamalot national tour and as Eva Peron in the Evita national tour. She later reprised her role in Evita for the Vancouver Opera's production of the show.

Caroline Innerbichler - ANNA

Caroline was recently seen as part of the ensemble of Guys and Dolls at the Guthrie Theater. She has previously toured as Minnie in the first national tour of Little House on the Prairie. She has appeared regionally at ACT of Connecticut in Austen's Pride and the Ordway Center in Mamma Mia!, White Christmas, The Sound of Music, The Pirates of Penzance, and the Broadway Songbook Series.

Austin Colby - HANS

Austin recently finished his run as Bob Gaudio in the Off-Broadway production of Jersey Boys at New World Stages. His previous touring credits include The Sound of Music as Rolf Gruber. His regional credits include Altar Boyz at the Cape Playhouse, South Pacific at the Drury Lane Theatre, and West Side Story at the Signature Theatre. He is also married to the Frozen tour's very own Elsa, Caroline Bowman.

F. was most recently seen on Broadway originating the role of Augutus Gloop in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. His other Broadway credits include Wicked and Holler If Ya Hear Me. He was seen Off-Broadway in Carrie and Dogfight, and his regional credits include The Hunchback of Notre Dame at the Ogunquit Playhouse and Found at the Philadelphia Theatre Company. He's also a part of The (M)orons, a group including Drew Gasparini, Alex Brightman, and Andrew Kober that performs at venues including Feinstein's/54 Below.

Mason Reeves - KRISTOFF

Mason is in his senior year at the University of Michigan as a musical theatre major. He recently made his Muny debut as Res in the theatre's production of Footloose directed by Christian Borle. His is an Arizona native who is The Randy Mitchell Star Performer. His regional credits include Mamma Mia at the Connecticut Repertory Theatre, A Chorus Line at the Heritage Theatre Festival, Guys and Dolls at the Bucks County Playhouse, and The Upside of Down at the New Works Festival.

Jeremy Morse - WESELTON

Jeremy just finished his run as Ogie on the national tour of Waitress. He was also part of Waitress both during its pre-Broadway run at the American Repertory Theater in Cambridge, Massachusetts, as well as in the original Broadway company in the show's ensemble. He has also been seen Off-Broadway in Bloodsong of Love at Ars Nova and regionally in How to Succeed, Hello, Dolly!, Oliver!, Into the Woods, and The Drowsy Chaperone.

Collin Baja - SVEN

Collin was most recently seen on Broadway in Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus. His other Broadway credits include Hello, Dolly!, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, and Equus. He has also appeared on screen in the movie musicals Across the Universe and The Producers. He is also a coach at A-Plan Coaching where he specializes in communication, leadership development, and work-life balance.

Evan Strand - SVEN

Evan has been seen in regional productions including Sweet Charity, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Tarzan, Two Grooms, The Cage, and The Aquallillies. He has been seen on screen in television series such as Escape the Night, Grey's Anatomy, Lucifer and Glee, as well as films such as Ted 2, Jersey Boys, and The Dead Want Women. He has also performed on the 87th Academy Awards and the New Now Next Awards.





Related Articles