FROZEN North American Tour Announces Additional Principal Casting - Austin Colby and More!

Aug. 23, 2019  

Additional principal casting has been announced for the Frozen North American tour, which will launch in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles this fall. Joining previously announced stars Caroline Bowman as Elsa and Caroline Innerbichler as Anna are Austin Colby as Hans, F. Michael Haynie as Olaf, Mason Reeves as Kristoff, Jeremy Morse as Weselton, and Collin Baja and Evan Strand alternating as Sven.

Caroline Bowman (Elsa) and Austin Colby (Hans) are married. Check out a video of the couple sharing their excitement about touring the country together with Frozen.

From the producers of The Lion King and Aladdin, Disney's Frozen, the Tony-nominated Best Musical, will launch a North American tour this fall, commencing in Schenectady, NY prior to an official opening at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles. Heralded by The New Yorker as "thrilling" and "genuinely moving," Frozen has emerged as the biggest hit musical of the last two Broadway seasons, breaking four house records at its New York home, the legendary St. James Theatre.

For more information, including a list of currently announced cities, visit FrozenTheMusical.com/Tour.

