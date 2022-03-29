Meet the Cast of THE LITTLE PRINCE; Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Click Here for More Articles on The Little Prince

The Little Prince officially begins previews at the Broadway Theatre tonight, Tuesday, March 29, with opening night set for Monday, April 11.

Following sold-out runs in Paris, Sydney, and Dubai, The Little Prince, one of the best-selling and most translated books ever published, will come home to New York in a new stage production filled with theatrical spectacle, dance, aerial acrobatics, and ground-breaking video mapping technology that bring the classic adventure story loved by generations to life.

Arriving in New York City on the cusp of World War II, the exiled French author and aviator Antoine de Saint-Exupéry wrote and illustrated The Little Prince in 1942 while residing between a Manhattan townhouse and the historic Delamater-Bevin Mansion on the north shore of Long Island. The now-classic was first published in the United States in 1943.

The show's company of international performers includes Lionel Zalachas (The Little Prince), Chris Mouron (The Narrator), Aurélien Bednarek (The Aviator), Dylan Barone (The Fox), Laurisse Sulty (The Rose), Antony Cesar (The Vain Man/The Aviator Tribute), Adrien Picaut (The Businessman), Marie Menuge (The Drunkard), Marcin Janiak (The Lamplighter), Srilata Ray (The Snake), Joän Bertrand (The King), William John Banks (The Switchman), Christian Denice (Ensemble), George Sanders (Ensemble), Iris Beaumier (The Narrator Alternate), Pawel Walczewski (The Vain Man & Aviator Tribute Alternate) and Madison Ward (The Snake Alternate).

CHRIS MOURON (The Narrator/Librettist and Co-Director)

began writing songs at the age of 12 and began her career with Le Big Bazar when she was only 17. She has since traveled the world as a solo artist and toured with musical director Terry Truck. She has recorded eight CDs, one of which received the Grand Prix de l'Académie Charles Cros. She has created and co-directed several international contemporary musical and acrobatic shows with Anne Tournié including Doubles d'Âmes, Mélodies d'Exil and Le Cabaret des Années Folles, and co-directed with Anne Tournié Magic Romance and Leila, The Land of Imagination.

AURÉLIEN BEDNAREK (The Aviator)

has performed with The Little Prince since 2019. Other credits include Leila, the Land of Imagination (Anne Tournié); Young European Ballet (2015-2017); Claude Brumachon's company Sous La Peau and Les Indomptés (Grand Prix de Paris); Benjamin Lamarche: La Forêt Traversée.

LIONEL ZALACHAS (The Little Prince)

has performed the title role in The Little Prince since 2019. Other credits include La Perle (2017 Dubai); Le Rêve (2014-2016, Las Vegas); and The House of Dancing Water (2009-2013, Macau) - all by Franco Dragone. It was in Macau that he begins to work with Anne Tournié and specialize in aerial straps.

LAURISSE SULTY (The Rose/The Snake Alternate)

Credits include the Asian tour of Notre Dame de Paris, Mystère (Cirque du Soleil), "Just Dance" video game, Apéro Show (Las Vegas), The Little Prince, NRJ Music Awards with Major Lazer, "France Got Talent" and The Three Musketeers.

JOÄN BERTRAND

(The King/The Fox Alternate)

studied at the Toulouse Conservatory College and the Rick Odums Professional Institute in Paris, becoming a resident in the company. He also studied at the Ailey School in NYC and worked with a variety of choreographers before joining The Little Prince tour.

ANTONY CESAR (The Vain Man & The Aviator Tribute)

Aerial strap performer, trained in six elements of gymnastics. Gold winner at the Classic Contemporary International Salieri Circus Awards 2021. TV credits: European 123 dance Paris and International de dance Cannes Prestige 2020, M6 "La France Incroyable Talent," "Tu Si Que Vales.

MARIE MENUGE (The Drunkard/The Rose Alternate)

is a former member of the national team of rhythmic gymnastics. Subsequently she has worked as a contemporary dancer in several companies in France, Italy, Spain, Australia and the USA. She met Anne Tournié in 2019 for Leila, the Land of Imagination (Saudi Arabia).

ADRIEN PICAUT (The Businessman/ The Aviator & The Switchman Alternate)

has worked with choreographers such as Kyle Abraham, Emily Molnar, Matthew Rushing and danced with Ailey II. TV credits: Eurovision and short films American Express Stories: L'Or. Two-time France champion of jazz dance by the French Dance Federation.

MARCIN JANIAK (The Lamplighter/The Aviator Tribute Alternate)

has performed with The Little Prince since 2019. Performance credits include The House of Dancing Water (Franco Dragone-where he began to work with Anne Tournié) and Leila, the Land of Imagination (Anne Tournié). He is a co-founder of The Act Entertainment where he coaches as well.

SRILATA RAY (The Snake/The Lamplighter Alternate)

has performed with The Little Prince since 2019. Acrobat, gold medalist: Women's Pole Mallakhamb Championship (Mumbai, 2018); gold medalist: Yoga Olympics (Bangalore, 2017); Actor and traditional Indian dance dancer in the stunt show Dabbang in Dubai (2016-2018). Winner of "Odisha Got Talent" (2010).

DYLAN BARONE

(The Fox/The Little Prince & The King Alternate)

has performed with The Little Prince since 2019. First prize in the category of Modern Jazz at Grand Prix de Paris 2018. Credits include Leila, the Land of Imagination (Anne Tournié); Le Monde Enchanté of Jean de la Fontaine; and Puzzle.

WILLIAM JOHN BANKS (The Switchman/ The Drunkard Alternate)

Contemporary dancer, actor, choreographer and art model. Credits include WB Pictures, Sony Music, London Fashion Week, M·A·C, V&A, Sadler's Wells, Salzburg Festival, Bollywood and Opéra de Monte-Carlo. Soloist and company member for West Australian Ballet, Ballet Graz and Tanzcompagnies Gießen & St. Gallen.

CHRISTIAN DENICE (Ensemble/The Businessman Alternate)

professional dance experience includes Odyssey Dance Theatre, River North Dance Chicago, Les Ballets Jazz de Montréal, Chamber Dance Project and the Greek production of Salema Revisited by Andonis Foniadakis. Christian was the 2021 artist in residence at the Peabody Institute of John Hopkins University.

GEORGE SANDERS (Ensemble)

Raised in NYC and trained at The Rock. Principal/soloist roles: Ballet Memphis, Carolina Ballet, Tulsa Ballet, NBC. Repertoire: George Balanchine, Dwight Rhoden, Trey McIntyre, Ana Lopez Ochoa, Jennifer Archibald, Matthew Neenan, etc. He won 1st place at Sydney Contemporary Competition, Silver Medal at ABC, top 8 YAGP. @gwins_

IRIS BEAUMIER (The Narrator Alternate)

is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. NY theatre: Josephine Baker in The Dark Star at La MaMa (AUDELCO for Best Lead Actress). Regional: Ragtime, Godspell, The Marvelous Wonderettes. TV/film: "Modern Love," "Blindspot," "Alternatino," Mariannes Noires. NYC native, Carnegie Mellon University. For Mom and Papa. Irisbeaumier.com

PAWEL WALCZEWSKI (The Vain Man & The Aviator Tribute Alternate)

graduated from Jozef Pilsudski University of Education with a master's degree in physical education and training. He then started working as an acrobat and aerialist with Franco Dragone (The House of Dancing Water and Story of a Fort) and Cirque du Soleil in Volta (2016-2020).

MADISON WARD

(The Snake Alternate)

is a multidisciplinary artist based in Montreal. She attended the National Circus School of Montreal majoring in aerial rope and minoring in acrobatics, Chinese pole and hoop diving. Since graduating in 2019 she has worked for various companies and creative endeavors, enjoying all ranges of performance and experimentation.

