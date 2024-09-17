Meet the Cast of OUR TOWN, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The production officially opens on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre.
Thornton Wilder's Our Town will begin previews on Tuesday, September 17 ahead of an opening on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre for a strictly limited engagement.
Our Town, directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, will feature 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe & Screen Actors Guild Award-winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager”, Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb”, Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb”, Obie & Audelco Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs”, Tony & Grammy Award-nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs”, Tony & Drama Desk Award-nominee and Emmy-Award-winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb”, Tony & Drama Desk-nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs”, 2021 Special Tony Award-winner and Drama Desk-nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames”, Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson”, as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood and Nimene Sierra Wureh.
Meet the cast of Our Town below!
Jim Parsons - Stage Manager
Jim Parsons continues to skillfully navigate the entertainment industry as an award-winning actor and producer. Parsons recently starred in the world premiere of Paula Vogel’s Mother Play on Broadway opposite Jessica Lange and Celia Keenan-Bolger. Parsons starred alongside Ben Aldridge In Focus Features’ Spoiler Alert based on Michael Ausiello’s acclaimed memoir of the same title. Parsons’ That’s Wonderful Productions produced the film, which was nominated for Outstanding Film – Wide Release at the GLAAD Media Awards. He recently led the Off-Broadway revival of A Man of No Importance, the 2002 musical featuring a book by Terrence McNally, music by Stephen Flaherty, and lyrics by Lynn Ahrens for The Classic Stage Company. He received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his performance and the show was nominated for Drama League, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Parsons’ breakout role was that of Sheldon Cooper from the CBS smash hit “The Big Bang Theory”. Parsons’ performance garnered him numerous awards from the Emmys, Golden Globes and Critics’ Choice among many others. He then turned that character into a successful spin-off and serves as Executive Producer and Narrator on “Young Sheldon”, a prequel to “The Big Bang Theory”. Through That’s Wonderful Productions, Parsons executive produced Netflix’s first short-form, award- winning series Special. That’s Wonderful Productions produced the four-part HBO Max docuseries, Equal, which chronicled landmark events and the forgotten heroes of the LGBTQ+ Movement. Parsons and That’s Wonderful Productions partnered with Mayim Bialik for Fox’s Emmy-nominated “Call Me Kat”which ran for three seasons. Parsons co-starred in and produced, along with That’s Wonderful Productions, A Kid Like Jake, a family drama, in which a couple navigates the competitive world of NYC kindergarten admissions while trying to understand what is best for their son. Parsons voiced writer Truman Capote in Truman & Tennessee alongside Zachary Quinto voicing Tennessee Williams. In 2020, he starred in the Netflix movie The Boys in the Band alongside Zachary Quinto, Andrew Rannells and Matt Bomer. Also in 2020, Parsons starred in the Netflix series “Hollywood”for which he received Emmy and Golden Globes nominations for his performance as Henry Willson. Prior to appearing in the Broadway production of The Boys in the Band, Parsons last starred on Broadway in An Act of God which recouped its $2.9 million capitalization in just 10 weeks. Also on the stage, Parsons starred in the Broadway revival of Mary Chase’s Pulitzer Prize winning play Harvey, in the role of “Elwood Dowd”, the genial eccentric who claims to see a six-foot-tall white rabbit ‘Harvey.’ Parsons received a Theatre World Award and Emmy nomination for his debut Broadway performance as “Tommy Boatwright” in The Normal Heart, starring opposite Ellen Barkin, John Benjamin Hickey, and Joe Mantello. The Normal Heart won a Tony Award for “Best Revival of a Play” and was presented with the Drama Desk Award for “Outstanding Revival of a Play” and “Outstanding Ensemble Performance.” The Normal Heart also received nominations from The Outer Critics Circle for “Outstanding Revival of a Play,” as well as five Tony Award nominations. Parsons’ other stage performances include, The Castle for the Manhattan Ensemble Theater, The Countess for the Globe Theater as well as The Tempest and As You Like It for the Houston Shakespeare Festival. Previous film credits include starring roles in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, And Vile and Hidden Figures, voicing the lead role in the box office hit Home, the Blumhouse Production thriller Visions, Todd Phillips’ School for Scoundrels, Chris Terrio’s Heights, Zach Braff’s Wish I Was Here and Garden State, Kevin Connolly’s Gardner of Eden and Danny Leiner’s The Great New Wonderful. Other television credits include an Emmy-nominated performance in The Normal Heart, HBO’s original movie adaptation of the Tony Award-winning Larry Kramer play, which was written by Kramer and directed by Ryan Murphy. Parsons also produced and lent his voice as narrator to the 3-part docuseries First In Human which aired on the Discovery Channel.
Zoey Deutch - Emily Webb
Zoey Deutch makes her Broadway debut in “Our Town”. Known for her dynamic and versatile performances, Deutch most recently wrapped production on a trio of films including Richard Linklater’s New Wave, starring as legendary French actress Jean Seberg; Clint Eastwood’s Jury # 2; and Anniversary directed by Jan Komasa. In 2022, Deutch co-starred In Focus Feature’s The Outfit earning a “Best Supporting Performance” nomination from the British Independent Film Awards, as well as Not Okay for Searchlight/Hulu, and Something from Tiffany’s for Amazon/Hello Sunshine. She starred in and produced the latter two films. Additional credits include Buffaloed (2019) as actor and producer, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), Set It Up (2018), Flower (2017), The Year of Spectacular Men (2017) as actor and producer, Rebel in the Rye (2017); Before I Fall (2017), Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), Why Him? (2016), and Beautiful Creatures (2013), among many others. She also starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician” (2019) with the first season receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. In 2020, Deutch was named to Forbes 30 under 30 list.
Katie Holmes - Mrs. Webb
As an actress who has received critical acclaim for a spectrum of diversified roles on stage and screen, Katie Holmes has appeared in several notable films, ranging from the action blockbuster Batman Begins, directed by Christopher Nolan, to critically acclaimed art house pictures such as Ang Lee’s The Ice Storm and Peter Hedges’ Pieces of April. In 2021, Holmes launched her production company Lafayette Pictures. Her most recent project under the banner is Rare Objects, which she co-wrote, directed and starred in. She also wrote, directed, produced and starred in Alone Together along with Jim Sturgess, Derek Luke, Melissa Leo, and Zosia Mamet which premiered at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and was later released by IFC films. Holmes recently starred in The Roundabout Theatre Company’s production of The Wanderers directed by Barry Edelstein. She made her Broadway debut in the 2008 limited run of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons, in which Holmes starred opposite John Lithgow, Patrick Wilson and Diane Wiest. Her portrayal of “Ann” garnered glowing reviews and established her as an accomplished actress on both screen and stage. In 2012, Holmes was also in the Broadway production Dead Accounts opposite Nobert Leo Butz. Holmes’ film career began in 1996 when she landed the role of ‘Libbets Casey,’ opposite Tobey Maguire and Sigourney Weaver in Ang Lee’s award-winning drama The Ice Storm. Since then, she has worked with some of Hollywood’s most prominent actors and directors. Her credits include Forest Whitaker’s First Daughter, Jason Reitman’s Thank You for Smoking, Sam Raimi’s The Gift, Stephen Gaghan’s Abandon, Doug Liman’s Go, Joel Schumacher’s Phone Booth, Simon Curtis’s Women in Gold, Steven Soderbergh’s Logan Lucky, Keith Gordon’s The Singing Detective, Kevin Williamson’s Teaching Mrs. Tingle, Brahms: The Boy II, The Secret, Curtis Hanson’s Wonder Boys, David Nutter’s Disturbing Behavior and the Guillermo Del Toro produced thriller, Don’t Be Afraid of The Dark. Holmes also executive produced, in addition to starring in, writer/director Galt Niederhoffer’s The Romantics. On the small screen Holmes will always be best known, as ‘Joey Potter’ from the hit WB TV series “Dawson’s Creek,” which ran for 6 seasons. She returned to television in the summer of 2015 starring opposite Liev Schreiber in season 3 of Showtime’s hit drama, “Ray Donovan”. She portrayed First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy in the miniseries “The Kennedy’s: and “The Kennedy’s After Camelot.”
Billy Eugene Jones - Dr. Gibbs
Broadway credits: Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Fat Ham, A Soldier’s Play, The Book of Mormon, A Raisin in the Sun, The Trip toBountiful, The Big Knife, The Mountaintop, Passing Strange, Radio Golf and Gem of the Ocean. Off-Broadway credits include Fat Ham (Public Theater/[Obie Award]) On Sugarland (NYTW/ [Obie Award, Audelco Award for best actor, Drama Desk Nomination for best actor]), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theater Club) Much Ado About Nothing (NYSF), Pitbulls (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), The Jammer (Atlantic Theatre Company), In the Footprint (The Civilians), Waiting for Godot and Three Sisters (Classical Theatre of Harlem). Regional credits include Seven Guitars, Death of a Salesman, Good Faith, Richard II, Breath Boom (Yale Rep), Macbeth (Berkeley Repertory Theatre),The Good Negro (The Goodman), Stick Fly (Elliot Norton nomination for Best Supporting Actor/ Arena Stage and Huntington Theatre Company), Othello (CalShakes), Spunk (Actors Theatre of Louisville), The People Before the Park (Premiere Stages). Other stage credits include productions at Two River Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Hartford Stage, and numerous productions at The Dallas Theater Center. Billy is a graduate of Yale School of Drama.
Ephraim Sykes - George Gibbs
Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as ‘David Ruffin’ in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other Broadway credits include: Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Newsies, Memphis and The Little Mermaid. Off-Broadway, Sykes co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Antonyo Award nom.) and Rent (New World Stages). On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit as well asthe HBO series “Vinyl”, “Luke Cage” (Marvel/Netflix), “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon) “Russian Doll” (Netflix) and in the NBC live broadcast of “Hairspray Live!” opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can’t Stop the Beat”.
Richard Thomas - Mr. Webb
Richard Thomas is best known for his starring role as “John-Boy Walton” in the iconic television drama “The Waltons”, for which he won an Emmy Award and received multiple Golden Globe Award nominations. He is most recognizable to contemporary television audiences for his role as “Nathan Davis” in the series “Ozark”, as well as “FBI Special Agent Frank Gaad” in the series “The Americans” and his performance as “Sanford Bensinger” in the series Billions. He was also been seen recently on television in the limited series Tell Me Your Secrets and on film opposite Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis in The Unforgivable. His feature film performances include Curtis Hanson’s Wonder Boys, Tim Blake Nelson’s Anesthesia, and Ang Lee’s TAKING WOODSTOCK. Thomas received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the recent Broadway revival of The Little Foxes. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including The Great Society, You Can’t Take It With You, Race, Democracy, Incident At Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), A Naked Girl On The Appian Way, An Enemy Of The People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth Of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise At Campobello. He has starred in the national tours of the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men. Thomas currently stars as Atticus Finch in the national tour of To Kill A Mockingbird.
Michelle Wilson - Mrs. Gibbs
Michelle Wilson’s most recent stage appearance was in the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of The Coast Starlight. She was also in the premiere production of Dominique Morisseau’s Confederates at Signature Theater, for which Michelle received both Drama Desk and Drama League 2022 nominations for Outstanding Actress. Wilson originated the role of factory worker Cynthia in SWEAT at The Public Theatre/Studio 54 Broadway. Michelle received a Tony Nomination (Actress in a Featured Role) in the Pulitzer Prize winning drama. More theatre credits include: The House That Will Not Stand.A Raisin in the Sun (Broadway), Detroit ’67, Follow Me to Nellie’s, Fahrenheit 451, Two Trains Running, The People Before the Park. TV credits: Sara Jordan in Steven Speilberg’s (Apple TV) Amazing Stories, Signs of Life episode; Evil,Bull, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, and Madame Secretary. She is featured in both HBO productions: Apollo Theater (documentary), and Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me. Film credits: Sarita in Premature of Sundance Film Festival acclaim, as well as Pollok in The True Adventures of Wolfboy alongside Jaeden (Lieberher) Martell and John Turturro. Late January of 2022 found Michelle in three feature films: the Adrien Brody led film, Clean; The 2022 Sundance film, A Love Song. starring Dale Dickie and Wes Studi; and A Shot Thru the Wall, written and directed by Aimee Long.
Julie Halston - Mrs. Soames
Miss Halston is one of New York’s busiest actresses and was the recipient of the 2021 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her Broadway credits are numerous, including Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, Anything Goes, and The Twentieth Century. She received the Richard Seff Award for her acclaimed performance in You Can’t Take itwith You and has garnered four Drama Desk nominations for her Broadway and off-Broadway work. Miss Halston was a founding member of Charles Busch’s legendary theatre company and co-starred with Mr. Busch in many productions including TheDivine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset and The Lady in Question. They starred together in the independent feature film, The Sixth Reel. In addition, Miss Halston recently completed the independent feature films, Intermedium and Simchas and Sorrows and Chosen Family with Heather Graham. Television credits include a recurring role on the latest “Gossip Girl”, guest roles on “The Good Fight”, “Almost Family” and “Divorce”. In addition, she has reprised her role of the popular character , Bitsy Von Muffling on the Sex and The City reboot, “And Just Like That”on MAX. Miss Halston’s web series, Virtual Halston was a pandemic hit with over 40 YOUTUBE episodes.
Donald Webber, Jr. - Simon Stimpson
Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Hamilton, Motown: the Musical (OBC), Holler If Ya Hear Me (OBC). TV/Film: “Severance” (AppleTV+), “The Punisher” (Netflix), “The WIZ: Live!” (NBC), “Da Bronx U.S.A.” (Music in Media nomination & Oscar short list), “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (Music in Media nomination). Off-Broadway/Tour: The Preacher’s Wife (World Premiere; Alliance Theatre), Children of Eden (Lincoln Center; Manhattan Concert Productions), Hamilton (‘Aaron Burr’), Jersey Boys, Born For This, Renascence, Whorl Inside A Loop, Bella: An American Tall Tale. University of Southern California, BFA Acting. “RC, for you always. We love you so much, D3 & LZ!”
Ephie Aardema - Woman Among the Dead
Ephie played “Emma” and understudied the role of “Fanny Brice” in the revival of Funny Girl. She was in the original Broadway cast of The Bridges of Madison County and played Dawn on the 1st national tour of Waitress. She was nominated for a Jeff Award for her performance in Emma at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Off-Broadway credits include I Can Get it For You Wholesale (CSC), Parade (Lincoln Center), Songbird, Daddy Long Legs and Dear Edwina. Regionally she has played at The Old Globe, La Jolla, Papermill, PCLO, Goodspeed and St. Louis Rep among many others. She’s an international tap champion with a background in community organizing, and years of experience as an integrity professional with CrowdTangle. She was the youngest-ever graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School and holds a Congressional Gold Medal for Outstanding Youth. @ephieaardema
Heather Ayers - Performer
Broadway: Young Frankenstein, A Little Night Music, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Groundhog Day. Selected Off-Broadway: Five Course Love, Sarah; Plain and Tall, Forbidden Broadway. Selected Regional: Old Globe, Yale Rep, Goodspeed. Selected TV: American Vandal, Brockmire, Scandal, No Activity. Thank you to Jim Carnahan. Love to Becca and Joe. This one’s for Mom and Dad.
Willa Bost - Lady in the Box
Willa Bost is a seasoned actor, singer, masterful interdisciplinary arts educator, and all-around renaissance woman from Lumpkin, GA. She has graced regional theatre stages across the country and recently made her Broadway debut in Purlie Victorious. Founder of www.innerartsproductions.com MFA: UNCG
Bobby Daye - Mr. Carter
Bobby Daye is currently in the Ensemble of Moulin Rouge. Other Broadway credits include After Midnight, The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon, Shrek, and The Lion King to name a few. Composer of the new musical Love and Southern Discomfort www.lasdmusical.com. Proud AEA member.
Safiya Kaijya Harris - Rebecca Gibbs
Safiya Kaijya Harris was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She is a proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University. Last summer, Safiya was in theensemble and under-studied “Ophelia”in Hamlet, Shakespeare in the Park. She also performed the role of “Viola” in Twelfth Night (Santa Cruz Shakespeare), “Rosalind” in As You Like It (Shakespeare Theater of NJ), “Sally Bowles” in Cabaret, “Bunny” in Detroit ‘67, “Marisol” in Marisol and many more. You can find her music on all streaming platforms under SAFIYA. Shoutout to her amazing team at Aperture Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment. She is eternally grateful to her family and friends that have been a huge support in her living her most authentic life.
Doron JePaul - Sam Craig
Doron JéPaul is Creative Architect: using acting, writing, producing, and directing to tell innovative and thought-provoking stories that shift the entertainment climate. Doron JéPaul received his MFA from NYU’s Graduate Acting program and made his Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” alongside Jeff Daniels before returning to Broadway to join Latanya Richardson-Jackson’s directorial debut of August Wilson’s, “The Piano Lesson” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington. Off the stage, Doron has starred in a wide range of award-winning film productions as well as serving as a Producer and script consultant for Film and Television with clientele ranging from New York, LA, and the greater Southwest region. His production company Thermostat Media specializes in producing both scripted and unscripted content. His recent credits include “Self//Tape” (writer/producer) in association with CineReach LTD; the upcoming pilot sitcom, “Close Talkers”, and producer of the international film, “Ben And Suzanne, a Reunion in 4 Parts”, which premiered at 2024 SXSW in the Feature Narrative Competition. Doron uses his wide variety of artistic talents as a vehicle for expanding the joy, curiosity and imagination of art in every story.
Shyla Lefner - Professor Willard
Recent credits include Between Two Knees (PAC NYC, Yale Rep, McCarter, Seattle Rep, OSF); Bulrusher (McCarter & Berkeley Rep); The Cymbeline Project, Alice in Wonderland, Henry V, The Way the Mountain Moved and Manahatta (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Door You Never Saw Before (Geffen Playhouse); Fairly Traceable, Off the Rails, The Frybread Queen (Native Voices at the Autry). Readings and workshops: Sovereignty (TFNA); Wonderland (Dramatists Guild); (w)holeness (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film/TV: credits include Whatever It Takes, Woo, Lies & Alibis, Fashion House.
Anthony Michael Lopez - Joe Stoddard
Broadway: Camelot. Off-Broadway/NY: Othello (New York Theatre Workshop, dir. Sam Gold); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (NYTW, dir. Rachel Chavkin); The Artificial Jungle; The Unexpected Guest. Regional: Vanity Fair (Shakespeare Theatre Company D.C. and American Conservatory Theater, dir. Jessica Stone); Henry V (Hartford Stage); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (nat’l tour); Our Town (Pendragon). TV & Film: “Survival of The Thickest” (Bruce); “New Amsterdam”; “Homeland”; “Broad City”; “The Knick”; “Time After Time”; “The 76th Annual Tony Awards”; “Half Life”; “Desert In”; “Mapplethorpe”; “The Shallow Tale of A Writer Who Decided to Write About A Serial Killer”, starring Steve Buscemi (upcoming)
John McGinty - Howie Newsome
Broadway: Children of a Lesser God w/ Joshua Jackson directed by Kenny Leon, King Lear w/ Glenda Jackson. New York: The Orchard with Jessica Hecht and Baryshnikov, Fêtes de la Nuit, The Healing, Veritas, Movement of the Soul, and Broadway Backwards. Regional: Block Association (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Levity (Warren Miller PAC), Tribes (Guthrie, Steppenwolf, Everyman Theatre), Pippin (Center Theatre Group / Deaf West) and was the first Deaf actor to play Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Sacramento Music Circus and La Mirada Theatre) Film: Better Nate Than Ever, Wonderstruck, Sign, The First Purge. TV: “New Amsterdam,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “This Close,” “High Maintenance,” “Don’t Shoot the Messenger.” Workshop: Titus with Public Theater, Hamlet (Hamlet) with Deaf West/Fiasco Theater.
Bryonha Marie - Belligerent Person in the Auditorium
Broadway: Prince of Broadway; Book of Mormon; After Midnight; The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess; Ragtime (revival). Off Broadway/NY: A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet (DR2), Promenade (Encores); Candide (Carnegie Hall); Grapes of Wrath (MasterVoices), Running Man (American Songbook); NY Philharmonic’s Showboat and Sweeney Todd (Live @ Lincoln Center; National Tours: Falsettos (Dr. Charlotte). Concert: New York Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra (Bernstein’s MASS), Jacksonville Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, 92Y L&L. Regional: Sweeney Todd (Signature) *Helen Hayes Nomination; Life After (Goodman) *Jeff Award Nomination; Sister Act (Muny); Sound of Music (Muny) DAVE (Arena Stage) *Helen Hayes Nomination; The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess (American Repertory Theatre); Ragtime (Kennedy Center); Civil War (Networks); HAIR (Sacramento Music Circus); Dreamgirls (NorthShore); Little Shop of Horrors (Berkshire Theatre Group), and many more! Television: (Upcoming) How to Die Alone; SpongeBob Musical LIVE; Madame Secretary; Showboat and Sweeney Todd LIVE @ Lincoln Center for PBS (Emmy); 66th/68th Annual Tony Awards; The Today Show.
Kevyn Morrow - Man Among the Dead
Broadway: Moulin Rouge, The Color Purple (revival), Bandstand, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dream, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, A Chorus Line (1990 closing co), Dreamgirls (revival), Leader of The Pack. London West End: Ragtime (Olivier Best Actor Nominee), 125th St. Off-Broadway: Hadestown – Hades/1st National (Elliot Norton Best Actor Winner), Cornelia Street, A Man For All Seasons, While I Yet Live, Blue, Boys in the Band. Regional: The Lion in Winter, The First Wives Club (NAACP Best Actor Nominee), Driving Miss Daisy, Les Miserables, Radio Golf, Gem of the Ocean, Pajama Game, The Three Muskateers, Tambourine to Glory (Helen Hayes Best Actor Nominee), Film: ” CompleteUnknown, The Christmas Letter, Fair Market Value, Estella Scrooge, The Trade, Stayin Alive. Television: “Colin in Black and White” (Netflix), “When They See Us” (Netflix). Recurring: “East New York”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, “The Path” (Hulu), “Elementary”, “Hope and Faith”, “Ed”. Guest Star: “911”(double ep), “SVU”, “Blue Bloods”, “Instinct “, “Person of Interest”, “The Good Wife”, “Hostages”, “Law and Order”, ” Coach”, “Murphy Brown”. Video Games: “Red Dead Redemption II”, “Grand Theft Auto “, “Deathlock
Hagan Oliveras - Wally Webb
Hagan is overwhelmed with gratitude to be making his Broadway debut in Our Town. Hailing from South Florida, Hagan began acting at JP Taravella High School, where his second show was Our Town! — he’s thrilled to be reprising his role as “Wally Webb”! He sends heartfelt appreciation to his mentors and teachers: Mrs. Sessions, Rick Edinger, and the late Michael Larsen. These early mentors — along with his parents and friends — gave him the love and support he needed to find his voice. Recent credits include Roundabout’s production of Jonah, and “American Horror Stories”. He sends thanks to his manager, John Mara Jr., for his continued support, and his team at Artists and Representatives.
Noah Pyzik - Townsperson
Broadway: Purlie Victorious. NYC: The Chimera (Lincoln Center), Addy & Uno(Off-Broadway Alliance Award nom), Liz Swados’ Nightclub Cantata (York Theatre), Alex & Eugene (NY Innovative Theatre Award), Other Than We (La MaMa), The American Nightmare(Teatro Latea), Botticelli In The Fire. Regional: The Tempest, As You Like It, The Seagull, Hand To God, Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Film: I’ll Never Forget (Amazon), Loud & Longing, Higher Calling. @noahpyzik
Sky Smith - Joe Crowell
Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights Horizons), The Lucky Star (59E59). Regional: The Chinese Lady (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Twelfth Night, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Book of Will (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival/Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis). TV: “The Blacklist” (NBC), ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase. BFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts/Atlantic Theater Company.
Bill Timoney - Constable Warren
Broadway: Purlie Victorious, All The Way, Network. Off-Broadway: The Irish Curse (Soho Playhouse). Regional: Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Arkansas Rep, NJ Rep, Cape May Stage (NJ), Penobscot Theatre Company (ME), Mill Mountain (VA). Film: Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman, Bryan Cranston’s Last Chance, Nadir Saribacak’s Gazelle. TV: “12 Monkeys,” “Orange is the New Black,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Billions,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Person of Interest,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Hunters,” “FBI,” “Person of Interest,” and “All My Children.”
Matthew Elijah Webb - Performer
Matthew Elijah Webb is a Detroit-raised actor, writer, and creative. Theatre credits include Fat Ham (as “Larry”) The Geffen Playhouse in LA, and Studio Theatre in DC, and Fat Ham (u/s “Juicy,” “Larry,” and “Tio”) on Broadway and off-Broadway at The Public Theatre. He has developed new works with playwrights a.k. payne, Rudi Goblen, and Jeremy O. Harris. He holds his MFA in Acting from the Yale School of Drama.
Nimene Sierra Wureh - Performer
Off-Broadway: The Apiary (Second Stage) TV: “FBI: Most Wanted” (CBS), “That Damn Michael Che” (MAX), “Inside Amy Schumer” (Hulu). Thank you God, Penny and Jordan, Kenny Leon, Jim Carnahan, Jocelyn, Bigmomma, my mom, The Tribe, my brother, my love Kalonjee, and my angel, Sandy. www.nimene.com
Ricardo Vazquez - Townsperson
Broadway: The Inheritance. NYC: Fuente Ovejuna (TFANA), Superstitions (Pool Plays), Richard III, Hamlet, Macbeth (HVSF) Bordertowns (HERE) Regional: Guthrie, Mixed Blood, Moving Company, Teatro del Pueblo. TV: The Other Two. Film: The Public Domain, Nina of the Woods, Farmer of the Year. Thanks CTG, 1022m!
Greg Wood - Townsperson
Broadway debut. Recent: national tour of To Kill a Mockingbird, Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Walnut St Theatre. Film & TV: The Sixth Sense, Signs, “The Blacklist,” “Evil,” “Dr. Death,” “Law & Order,” “Ed,” “Homicide.”
