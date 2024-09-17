Meet the Cast of OUR TOWN, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Zoey Deutch - Emily Webb Zoey Deutch makes her Broadway debut in “Our Town”. Known for her dynamic and versatile performances, Deutch most recently wrapped production on a trio of films including Richard Linklater’s New Wave, starring as legendary French actress Jean Seberg; Clint Eastwood’s Jury # 2; and Anniversary directed by Jan Komasa. In 2022, Deutch co-starred In Focus Feature’s The Outfit earning a “Best Supporting Performance” nomination from the British Independent Film Awards, as well as Not Okay for Searchlight/Hulu, and Something from Tiffany’s for Amazon/Hello Sunshine. She starred in and produced the latter two films. Additional credits include Buffaloed (2019) as actor and producer, Zombieland: Double Tap (2019), Set It Up (2018), Flower (2017), The Year of Spectacular Men (2017) as actor and producer, Rebel in the Rye (2017); Before I Fall (2017), Everybody Wants Some!! (2016), Why Him? (2016), and Beautiful Creatures (2013), among many others. She also starred in Ryan Murphy’s Netflix series “The Politician” (2019) with the first season receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy. In 2020, Deutch was named to Forbes 30 under 30 list.

Billy Eugene Jones - Dr. Gibbs Broadway credits: Purlie Victorious: A Non-Confederate Romp Through the Cotton Patch, Fat Ham, A Soldier’s Play, The Book of Mormon, A Raisin in the Sun, The Trip toBountiful, The Big Knife, The Mountaintop, Passing Strange, Radio Golf and Gem of the Ocean. Off-Broadway credits include Fat Ham (Public Theater/[Obie Award]) On Sugarland (NYTW/ [Obie Award, Audelco Award for best actor, Drama Desk Nomination for best actor]), Where the Mountain Meets the Sea (Manhattan Theater Club) Much Ado About Nothing (NYSF), Pitbulls (Rattlestick Playwrights Theatre), The Jammer (Atlantic Theatre Company), In the Footprint (The Civilians), Waiting for Godot and Three Sisters (Classical Theatre of Harlem). Regional credits include Seven Guitars, Death of a Salesman, Good Faith, Richard II, Breath Boom (Yale Rep), Macbeth (Berkeley Repertory Theatre),The Good Negro (The Goodman), Stick Fly (Elliot Norton nomination for Best Supporting Actor/ Arena Stage and Huntington Theatre Company), Othello (CalShakes), Spunk (Actors Theatre of Louisville), The People Before the Park (Premiere Stages). Other stage credits include productions at Two River Theatre, Alliance Theatre, Hartford Stage, and numerous productions at The Dallas Theater Center. Billy is a graduate of Yale School of Drama.

Ephraim Sykes - George Gibbs Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as ‘David Ruffin’ in Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations. Other Broadway credits include: Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown The Musical, Newsies, Memphis and The Little Mermaid. Off-Broadway, Sykes co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Antonyo Award nom.) and Rent (New World Stages). On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit as well asthe HBO series “Vinyl”, “Luke Cage” (Marvel/Netflix), “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon) “Russian Doll” (Netflix) and in the NBC live broadcast of “Hairspray Live!” opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can’t Stop the Beat”.

Richard Thomas - Mr. Webb Richard Thomas is best known for his starring role as “John-Boy Walton” in the iconic television drama “The Waltons”, for which he won an Emmy Award and received multiple Golden Globe Award nominations. He is most recognizable to contemporary television audiences for his role as “Nathan Davis” in the series “Ozark”, as well as “FBI Special Agent Frank Gaad” in the series “The Americans” and his performance as “Sanford Bensinger” in the series Billions. He was also been seen recently on television in the limited series Tell Me Your Secrets and on film opposite Sandra Bullock and Viola Davis in The Unforgivable. His feature film performances include Curtis Hanson’s Wonder Boys, Tim Blake Nelson’s Anesthesia, and Ang Lee’s TAKING WOODSTOCK. Thomas received a Tony Award nomination for his performance in the recent Broadway revival of The Little Foxes. He has been seen in acclaimed performances on stage including The Great Society, You Can’t Take It With You, Race, Democracy, Incident At Vichy (Drama Desk Award nomination), The Stendhal Syndrome (Lucille Lortel Award nomination, Outer Critics Circle Award nomination), A Naked Girl On The Appian Way, An Enemy Of The People, Tiny Alice, The Front Page, The Fifth Of July, innumerable Shakespeare productions, and his professional debut at 7 years old in Sunrise At Campobello. He has starred in the national tours of the award-winning productions of The Humans (Elliot Norton Award) and Twelve Angry Men. Thomas currently stars as Atticus Finch in the national tour of To Kill A Mockingbird.

Michelle Wilson - Mrs. Gibbs Michelle Wilson’s most recent stage appearance was in the Lincoln Center Theater’s production of The Coast Starlight. She was also in the premiere production of Dominique Morisseau’s Confederates at Signature Theater, for which Michelle received both Drama Desk and Drama League 2022 nominations for Outstanding Actress. Wilson originated the role of factory worker Cynthia in SWEAT at The Public Theatre/Studio 54 Broadway. Michelle received a Tony Nomination (Actress in a Featured Role) in the Pulitzer Prize winning drama. More theatre credits include: The House That Will Not Stand.A Raisin in the Sun (Broadway), Detroit ’67, Follow Me to Nellie’s, Fahrenheit 451, Two Trains Running, The People Before the Park. TV credits: Sara Jordan in Steven Speilberg’s (Apple TV) Amazing Stories, Signs of Life episode; Evil,Bull, The Good Fight, Blue Bloods, and Madame Secretary. She is featured in both HBO productions: Apollo Theater (documentary), and Ta-Nehisi Coates, Between the World and Me. Film credits: Sarita in Premature of Sundance Film Festival acclaim, as well as Pollok in The True Adventures of Wolfboy alongside Jaeden (Lieberher) Martell and John Turturro. Late January of 2022 found Michelle in three feature films: the Adrien Brody led film, Clean; The 2022 Sundance film, A Love Song. starring Dale Dickie and Wes Studi; and A Shot Thru the Wall, written and directed by Aimee Long.

Julie Halston - Mrs. Soames Miss Halston is one of New York’s busiest actresses and was the recipient of the 2021 Isabelle Stevenson Tony Award for her advocacy on behalf of The Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Her Broadway credits are numerous, including Tootsie, Hairspray, Gypsy, Anything Goes, and The Twentieth Century. She received the Richard Seff Award for her acclaimed performance in You Can’t Take itwith You and has garnered four Drama Desk nominations for her Broadway and off-Broadway work. Miss Halston was a founding member of Charles Busch’s legendary theatre company and co-starred with Mr. Busch in many productions including TheDivine Sister, Red Scare on Sunset and The Lady in Question. They starred together in the independent feature film, The Sixth Reel. In addition, Miss Halston recently completed the independent feature films, Intermedium and Simchas and Sorrows and Chosen Family with Heather Graham. Television credits include a recurring role on the latest “Gossip Girl”, guest roles on “The Good Fight”, “Almost Family” and “Divorce”. In addition, she has reprised her role of the popular character , Bitsy Von Muffling on the Sex and The City reboot, “And Just Like That”on MAX. Miss Halston’s web series, Virtual Halston was a pandemic hit with over 40 YOUTUBE episodes.

Donald Webber, Jr. - Simon Stimpson Broadway: Purlie Victorious, Hamilton, Motown: the Musical (OBC), Holler If Ya Hear Me (OBC). TV/Film: “Severance” (AppleTV+), “The Punisher” (Netflix), “The WIZ: Live!” (NBC), “Da Bronx U.S.A.” (Music in Media nomination & Oscar short list), “Killing Me Softly With His Song” (Music in Media nomination). Off-Broadway/Tour: The Preacher’s Wife (World Premiere; Alliance Theatre), Children of Eden (Lincoln Center; Manhattan Concert Productions), Hamilton (‘Aaron Burr’), Jersey Boys, Born For This, Renascence, Whorl Inside A Loop, Bella: An American Tall Tale. University of Southern California, BFA Acting. “RC, for you always. We love you so much, D3 & LZ!”

Ephie Aardema - Woman Among the Dead Ephie played “Emma” and understudied the role of “Fanny Brice” in the revival of Funny Girl. She was in the original Broadway cast of The Bridges of Madison County and played Dawn on the 1st national tour of Waitress. She was nominated for a Jeff Award for her performance in Emma at Chicago Shakespeare Theater. Off-Broadway credits include I Can Get it For You Wholesale (CSC), Parade (Lincoln Center), Songbird, Daddy Long Legs and Dear Edwina. Regionally she has played at The Old Globe, La Jolla, Papermill, PCLO, Goodspeed and St. Louis Rep among many others. She’s an international tap champion with a background in community organizing, and years of experience as an integrity professional with CrowdTangle. She was the youngest-ever graduate of Circle in the Square Theatre School and holds a Congressional Gold Medal for Outstanding Youth. @ephieaardema

Heather Ayers - Performer Broadway: Young Frankenstein, A Little Night Music, On A Clear Day You Can See Forever, Groundhog Day. Selected Off-Broadway: Five Course Love, Sarah; Plain and Tall, Forbidden Broadway. Selected Regional: Old Globe, Yale Rep, Goodspeed. Selected TV: American Vandal, Brockmire, Scandal, No Activity. Thank you to Jim Carnahan. Love to Becca and Joe. This one’s for Mom and Dad.

Willa Bost - Lady in the Box Willa Bost is a seasoned actor, singer, masterful interdisciplinary arts educator, and all-around renaissance woman from Lumpkin, GA. She has graced regional theatre stages across the country and recently made her Broadway debut in Purlie Victorious. Founder of www.innerartsproductions.com MFA: UNCG

Bobby Daye - Mr. Carter Bobby Daye is currently in the Ensemble of Moulin Rouge. Other Broadway credits include After Midnight, The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon, Shrek, and The Lion King to name a few. Composer of the new musical Love and Southern Discomfort www.lasdmusical.com. Proud AEA member.

Safiya Kaijya Harris - Rebecca Gibbs Safiya Kaijya Harris was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She is a proud alumni of Carnegie Mellon University. Last summer, Safiya was in theensemble and under-studied “Ophelia”in Hamlet, Shakespeare in the Park. She also performed the role of “Viola” in Twelfth Night (Santa Cruz Shakespeare), “Rosalind” in As You Like It (Shakespeare Theater of NJ), “Sally Bowles” in Cabaret, “Bunny” in Detroit ‘67, “Marisol” in Marisol and many more. You can find her music on all streaming platforms under SAFIYA. Shoutout to her amazing team at Aperture Talent and Luber Roklin Entertainment. She is eternally grateful to her family and friends that have been a huge support in her living her most authentic life.

Doron JePaul - Sam Craig Doron JéPaul is Creative Architect: using acting, writing, producing, and directing to tell innovative and thought-provoking stories that shift the entertainment climate. Doron JéPaul received his MFA from NYU’s Graduate Acting program and made his Broadway debut in Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill A Mockingbird” alongside Jeff Daniels before returning to Broadway to join Latanya Richardson-Jackson’s directorial debut of August Wilson’s, “The Piano Lesson” starring Samuel L. Jackson, Danielle Brooks and John David Washington. Off the stage, Doron has starred in a wide range of award-winning film productions as well as serving as a Producer and script consultant for Film and Television with clientele ranging from New York, LA, and the greater Southwest region. His production company Thermostat Media specializes in producing both scripted and unscripted content. His recent credits include “Self//Tape” (writer/producer) in association with CineReach LTD; the upcoming pilot sitcom, “Close Talkers”, and producer of the international film, “Ben And Suzanne, a Reunion in 4 Parts”, which premiered at 2024 SXSW in the Feature Narrative Competition. Doron uses his wide variety of artistic talents as a vehicle for expanding the joy, curiosity and imagination of art in every story.

Shyla Lefner - Professor Willard Recent credits include Between Two Knees (PAC NYC, Yale Rep, McCarter, Seattle Rep, OSF); Bulrusher (McCarter & Berkeley Rep); The Cymbeline Project, Alice in Wonderland, Henry V, The Way the Mountain Moved and Manahatta (Oregon Shakespeare Festival); Bernhardt/Hamlet, The Door You Never Saw Before (Geffen Playhouse); Fairly Traceable, Off the Rails, The Frybread Queen (Native Voices at the Autry). Readings and workshops: Sovereignty (TFNA); Wonderland (Dramatists Guild); (w)holeness (Oregon Shakespeare Festival). Film/TV: credits include Whatever It Takes, Woo, Lies & Alibis, Fashion House.

Anthony Michael Lopez - Joe Stoddard Broadway: Camelot. Off-Broadway/NY: Othello (New York Theatre Workshop, dir. Sam Gold); Light Shining in Buckinghamshire (NYTW, dir. Rachel Chavkin); The Artificial Jungle; The Unexpected Guest. Regional: Vanity Fair (Shakespeare Theatre Company D.C. and American Conservatory Theater, dir. Jessica Stone); Henry V (Hartford Stage); The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee (nat’l tour); Our Town (Pendragon). TV & Film: “Survival of The Thickest” (Bruce); “New Amsterdam”; “Homeland”; “Broad City”; “The Knick”; “Time After Time”; “The 76th Annual Tony Awards”; “Half Life”; “Desert In”; “Mapplethorpe”; “The Shallow Tale of A Writer Who Decided to Write About A Serial Killer”, starring Steve Buscemi (upcoming)

John McGinty - Howie Newsome Broadway: Children of a Lesser God w/ Joshua Jackson directed by Kenny Leon, King Lear w/ Glenda Jackson. New York: The Orchard with Jessica Hecht and Baryshnikov, Fêtes de la Nuit, The Healing, Veritas, Movement of the Soul, and Broadway Backwards. Regional: Block Association (Actors Theatre of Louisville), Levity (Warren Miller PAC), Tribes (Guthrie, Steppenwolf, Everyman Theatre), Pippin (Center Theatre Group / Deaf West) and was the first Deaf actor to play Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (Sacramento Music Circus and La Mirada Theatre) Film: Better Nate Than Ever, Wonderstruck, Sign, The First Purge. TV: “New Amsterdam,” “Lisey’s Story,” “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist,” “This Close,” “High Maintenance,” “Don’t Shoot the Messenger.” Workshop: Titus with Public Theater, Hamlet (Hamlet) with Deaf West/Fiasco Theater.

Bryonha Marie - Belligerent Person in the Auditorium Broadway: Prince of Broadway; Book of Mormon; After Midnight; The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess; Ragtime (revival). Off Broadway/NY: A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet (DR2), Promenade (Encores); Candide (Carnegie Hall); Grapes of Wrath (MasterVoices), Running Man (American Songbook); NY Philharmonic’s Showboat and Sweeney Todd (Live @ Lincoln Center; National Tours: Falsettos (Dr. Charlotte). Concert: New York Philharmonic, San Diego Symphony, Philadelphia Orchestra (Bernstein’s MASS), Jacksonville Symphony, Kansas City Symphony, 92Y L&L. Regional: Sweeney Todd (Signature) *Helen Hayes Nomination; Life After (Goodman) *Jeff Award Nomination; Sister Act (Muny); Sound of Music (Muny) DAVE (Arena Stage) *Helen Hayes Nomination; The Gershwin’s Porgy & Bess (American Repertory Theatre); Ragtime (Kennedy Center); Civil War (Networks); HAIR (Sacramento Music Circus); Dreamgirls (NorthShore); Little Shop of Horrors (Berkshire Theatre Group), and many more! Television: (Upcoming) How to Die Alone; SpongeBob Musical LIVE; Madame Secretary; Showboat and Sweeney Todd LIVE @ Lincoln Center for PBS (Emmy); 66th/68th Annual Tony Awards; The Today Show.

Kevyn Morrow - Man Among the Dead Broadway: Moulin Rouge, The Color Purple (revival), Bandstand, The Scarlet Pimpernel, Dream, Smokey Joe’s Cafe, A Chorus Line (1990 closing co), Dreamgirls (revival), Leader of The Pack. London West End: Ragtime (Olivier Best Actor Nominee), 125th St. Off-Broadway: Hadestown – Hades/1st National (Elliot Norton Best Actor Winner), Cornelia Street, A Man For All Seasons, While I Yet Live, Blue, Boys in the Band. Regional: The Lion in Winter, The First Wives Club (NAACP Best Actor Nominee), Driving Miss Daisy, Les Miserables, Radio Golf, Gem of the Ocean, Pajama Game, The Three Muskateers, Tambourine to Glory (Helen Hayes Best Actor Nominee), Film: ” CompleteUnknown, The Christmas Letter, Fair Market Value, Estella Scrooge, The Trade, Stayin Alive. Television: “Colin in Black and White” (Netflix), “When They See Us” (Netflix). Recurring: “East New York”, “FBI: Most Wanted”, “The Path” (Hulu), “Elementary”, “Hope and Faith”, “Ed”. Guest Star: “911”(double ep), “SVU”, “Blue Bloods”, “Instinct “, “Person of Interest”, “The Good Wife”, “Hostages”, “Law and Order”, ” Coach”, “Murphy Brown”. Video Games: “Red Dead Redemption II”, “Grand Theft Auto “, “Deathlock

Hagan Oliveras - Wally Webb Hagan is overwhelmed with gratitude to be making his Broadway debut in Our Town. Hailing from South Florida, Hagan began acting at JP Taravella High School, where his second show was Our Town! — he’s thrilled to be reprising his role as “Wally Webb”! He sends heartfelt appreciation to his mentors and teachers: Mrs. Sessions, Rick Edinger, and the late Michael Larsen. These early mentors — along with his parents and friends — gave him the love and support he needed to find his voice. Recent credits include Roundabout’s production of Jonah, and “American Horror Stories”. He sends thanks to his manager, John Mara Jr., for his continued support, and his team at Artists and Representatives.

Noah Pyzik - Townsperson Broadway: Purlie Victorious. NYC: The Chimera (Lincoln Center), Addy & Uno(Off-Broadway Alliance Award nom), Liz Swados’ Nightclub Cantata (York Theatre), Alex & Eugene (NY Innovative Theatre Award), Other Than We (La MaMa), The American Nightmare(Teatro Latea), Botticelli In The Fire. Regional: The Tempest, As You Like It, The Seagull, Hand To God, Long Day’s Journey Into Night. Film: I’ll Never Forget (Amazon), Loud & Longing, Higher Calling. @noahpyzik

Sky Smith - Joe Crowell Broadway debut! Off-Broadway: Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights Horizons), The Lucky Star (59E59). Regional: The Chinese Lady (Denver Center for the Performing Arts); Twelfth Night, Love’s Labour’s Lost, The Book of Will (Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival/Shakespeare Festival of St. Louis). TV: “The Blacklist” (NBC), ABC Discovers: Talent Showcase. BFA: NYU Tisch School of the Arts/Atlantic Theater Company.

Bill Timoney - Constable Warren Broadway: Purlie Victorious, All The Way, Network. Off-Broadway: The Irish Curse (Soho Playhouse). Regional: Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Arkansas Rep, NJ Rep, Cape May Stage (NJ), Penobscot Theatre Company (ME), Mill Mountain (VA). Film: Martin Scorcese’s The Irishman, Bryan Cranston’s Last Chance, Nadir Saribacak’s Gazelle. TV: “12 Monkeys,” “Orange is the New Black,” “The Blacklist,” “Blue Bloods,” “Billions,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Person of Interest,” “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Hunters,” “FBI,” “Person of Interest,” and “All My Children.”

Ricardo Vazquez - Townsperson Broadway: The Inheritance. NYC: Fuente Ovejuna (TFANA), Superstitions (Pool Plays), Richard III, Hamlet, Macbeth (HVSF) Bordertowns (HERE) Regional: Guthrie, Mixed Blood, Moving Company, Teatro del Pueblo. TV: The Other Two. Film: The Public Domain, Nina of the Woods, Farmer of the Year. Thanks CTG, 1022m!