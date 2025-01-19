OUR TOWN Plays Final Broadway Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Today, January 19, Our Town will play its final performance at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre following 26 previews and 117 regular performances. The venue will soon be home to Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Our Town began previews on Tuesday, September 17 and opened on Thursday, October 10 at the Barrymore Theatre. Check out what the critics had to say.

Our Town, the timeless drama of life in the village of Grover’s Corners, New Hampshire, has become an American classic with universal appeal. Our Town appeared on Broadway in 1938 to wide acclaim and won the Pulitzer Prize.

The revival features 28 actors led by Emmy, Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award winner Jim Parsons as “Stage Manager,” Zoey Deutch as “Emily Webb,” Katie Holmes as “Mrs. Webb,” Obie and Audelco Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Billy Eugene Jones as “Dr. Gibbs,” Tony and Grammy Award nominee Ephraim Sykes as “George Gibbs,” Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee and Emmy Award winner Richard Thomas as “Mr. Webb,” Tony and Drama Desk nominee Michelle Wilson as “Mrs. Gibbs,” 2021 Special Tony Award winner and Drama Desk nominee Julie Halston as “Mrs. Soames,” Donald Webber, Jr. as “Simon Stimson,” as well as Ephie Aardema Sarnak, Heather Ayers, Willa Bost, Bobby Daye, Safiya Kaijya Harris, Doron JéPaul, Shyla Lefner, Anthony Michael Lopez, John McGinty, Bryonha Marie, Kevyn Morrow, Hagan Oliveras, Noah Pyzik, Sky Smith, Bill Timoney, Ricardo Vázquez, Matthew Elijah Webb, Greg Wood, and Nimene Sierra Wureh.

The design team for Our Town includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York; Act One), costume design by Tony Award nominee and Drama Desk Award winner Dede Ayite (Jaja’s African Hair Braiding; Suzan Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog), lighting design by Tony Award nominee Allen Lee Hughes (Suzan-Lori Parks’ Topdog/Underdog; A Soldier’s Play), sound design by Tony Award nominee Justin Ellington (Ohio State Murders; for colored girls…), hair, wig and makeup design by J. Jared Janas (Mary Jane, Prayer for the French Republic), casting by Jim Carnahan, with Kate Wilson (The Sign in Sidney Brustein’s Window) as the dialect coach.