Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE's Paula Vogel
The 75th Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards continues! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Paula Vogel!
Quick Facts About Paula Vogel
Her Nomination: Best Revival of a Play
The Show: How I Learned to Drive
Other Broadway Credits: Indecent
Paula on How I Learned to Drive: "After the first rehearsal was the only time in my life that I relaxed. [The cast] was so brilliant around the table doing the reading. I was like, 'Vogel, you have nothing to do than wear the sandwich board on the street.'"
Watch below as Paula tells us more about what this nomination means to her!