Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's Arnulfo Maldonado
The 75h Annual Tony Awards will take place on Sunday, June 12, 2022.
The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Arnulfo Maldonado!
Quick Facts About Arnulfo Maldonado
His Nomination: Best Scenic Design of a Musical
The Show: A Strange Loop
Other Broadway Credits: Trouble in Mind
Watch below as Arnulfo tells us more about what this nomination means to him!