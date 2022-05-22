Meet the 2022 Tony Nominees: A STRANGE LOOP's Arnulfo Maldonado

Click Here for More Articles on Meet the Nominees

The countdown to the Tony Awards has a officially begun! On June 12, the brightest stars of the 2021-22 season will shine even brighter as they gather at the iconic Radio City Music Hall to celebrate Broadway's biggest night. Leading up to the 75th Annual Tony Awards, BroadwayWorld is getting up close and personal with the nominees. Today we're studying up on Arnulfo Maldonado!

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski

Quick Facts About Arnulfo Maldonado

His Nomination: Best Scenic Design of a Musical

The Show: A Strange Loop

Other Broadway Credits: Trouble in Mind

Watch below as Arnulfo tells us more about what this nomination means to him!