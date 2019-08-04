Meet The Current Cast of Creatures In THE LION KING On Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on THE LION KING

Giraffes strut, birds swoop, gazelles leap - the entire Serengeti comes to life on stage each night in The Lion King.

The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of Disney's much-loved film transports audiences to a dazzling world of glorious colors, stunning effects and enchanting music to tell the story of Simba and his epic journey from wide-eyed cub to his destined role as King of the Pridelands.

The smash hit musical has been showing audiences the circle of life for a remarkable twenty-one years on Broadway. Thanks to the world class group of actors, dancers, and puppeteers who bring it to life each night, the show still plays like it's opening night every night.

Meet the 2019 cast of creatures currently stalking the stage of the Minskoff Theatre in The Lion King!

West End: Trimmingham in The Go-Between; The Producers original London cast;Phantom of the Opera; Snoopy! UK Regional Freddy Eynsford-Hill in My Fair Lady(NT/Cameron Mackintosh),Twelfth Night, By Jeeves, Don Giovanni, Over My Shoulder. Europe: Magaldi in Evita. US Tour: Captain Hook in Peter Pan 360. Film: Brideshead Revisited, Bright Young Things. Twitter: @carlilestephen Instagram: @carlile1

Is excited to rejoin The Broadway Company of The Lion King after traveling with The National Tour, during which time he had the honor of performing at The White House. NYC/Regional: Ataria, Cutman, G word, Miss Saigon, Songs For A New World, Godspell, A Chorus Line, Film and Television: "The Electric Company" (Leo Watson), "Last of The Ninth" (HBO Pilot), Made For Each Other, Expiration Date, Game Over. Always for Granny and Boogie. Twitter/Instagram @lsteventaylor

Tshidi toured Europe and Japan with M. Bongeni Ngema in the hit musical Sarafina. Other stage credits: Rafiki in the Broadway and Toronto productions of The Lion King, Daughter of Nebo by Hillary Bletcher, Mfowethu by Gibson Kente, The Stick by Aubrey Sekhabi. Honored to have performed with legendary artists such as Paul Simon, David Byrne, Hugh Masekela, Jabu Khanyile, Vusi Mahlasela. Album: Sisters of Joy. Thank you God.

Cameron rejoins the Broadway company having previously performed in the West End and 1st National Touring productions of The Lion King. Other West End: 2008 Royal Variety Performance (With the cast of The Lion King). Off-Broadway:The 39 Steps (Union Square Theatre), Accidentally, Like A Martyr (Other Side Productions), The Comedy Of Errors, King Lear, The Iliad-Book One (Aquila Theatre Company). Regional/Touring: Henry V, Julius Caesar (Folger Shakespeare Theatre, DC), Art(Theatre Jacksonville, FL). The Tempest, The Wrath Of Achilles, King Lear, The Iliad-Book One, Oedipus (Aquila Touring). Film: Henry, The Dead Part Of You, Autechre. TV: "Falling Water", "Person Of Interest", "Basile", "Deception", "Pan-Am", and the web-series "OM-City" (featured as part of the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival N.O.W. series). omcityseries.com

Ben is pumped to be making his Broadway debut! Ben holds an MFA (Acting) from Rutgers University, where credits included Antigone, Romeo and Juliet, In the Sawtooths and more. His BFA (Acting/Musical Theatre) is from Abilene Christian University, where credits included Jane Eyre and Seussical. TV: "The Good Wife," "Louie." Endless thanks to God, his incomparable wife and the family.

Broadway debut. Off-Broadway: Bury the Dead, Room Service, Shockheaded Peter, The Normal Heart, The Vocal Lords. Nat'l tour: The Buddy Holly Story. Regional: North Shore Music Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, O'Neill Theater, Geva Theatre, Huntington Theatre, New Repertory, Cleveland Play House. Film: Twelve Thirty, A Very Special Episode, Goin' Down, Redirecting Eddie. TV: "Law & Order," "Law & Order: Criminal Intent," "Daily Pops," "All My Children." Award-winning narrator of more than 50 audio books. All my love to Kate, Benjamin and Isabella! For Mom and Dad.

Broadway: A Bronx Tale, Rocky. Off-Broadway: Love's Labour's Lost (The Public Theater), The School For Scandal (Red Bull Theater). National Tour: Chicago. Regional: The Last Goodbye (Old Globe). TV: "Mozart In The Jungle." Training: Boston Conservatory. Endless thanks to my amazing family, friends, and BRS/GAGE. Instagram: @bradgibson13,Twitter:@brad_gibson91

Adrienne returns to The Lion King after playing Hattie in the Tony®-nominated revival of Kiss Me Kate at Studio 54. A native of Jonesboro, GA, Adrienne is a proud graduate of Spelman College. Favorite regional credits: Iphigenia in Aulis, Agamemnon, The Color Purple (Jeff nom), Sondheim on Sondheim and Porgy and Bess at the Opera Comique in Paris. Adrienne voices Peanut on the YouTube LGTBQ animated series McTucky Fried High. Many thanks to family, Austin and Dawn & Kieran at Gray Talent Group. IG: @asongisinmyheart

James Brown-Orleans originated the role of Banzai on The Lion King Gazelle Tour and is thrilled to be part of the Broadway company. James can be seen as Doc Motors in Disney's The Princess Diaries. He is also the founder of Protected by Imagination Inc. "media to inspire." Check out his website to find out more about his passion to empower.

Bonita J. Hamilton (Shenzi)

Broadway debut. Hallelujah! A native of Montgomery, AL, Bonita is overjoyed to join this talented cast. Credits: Ain't Misbehavin', Guys and Dolls, The Piano Lesson, The Old Settler, In the Blood, Dreamgirls, The Color Purple (workshop). Education: MFA, Brandeis University. Special thanks to God, my family, Lori Swift, KSR, Tonea Stewart, my husband Neil Caesar and lovely children Nia and Noah.

Haven Alexander (Young Simba At Certain Performances)

is a NYC native who has spent the last five years in LA. Haven has commanded the stage during his school's variety show. He has played in several LA basketball leagues. Haven is overjoyed to head back to NYC, to debut on Broadway. He is thankful to God, Disney, family and friends for the opportunity. Instagram: @Kinghaventai

Jesus Del Orden (Young Simba At Certain Performances)

Jesus made his Broadway debut appearing as Young Lola in Kinky Boots for the past 2 years. TV/Film Credits: "Sunny Day" (Nickelodeon), "Sesame Street" and Life. Jesus would like to thank his family, his manager Susan Rybin, acting classes at Rybin Studio of Drama, agent Barry Kolker, and singing teacher Tristian Wyant.

Suri, an 8-year-old from New Jersey, is honored to make her Broadway debut in The Lion King. Other stage credits: High School Musical and Madeline's Christmaswith KOTA at The Lion Theater and Grease Jr. with South Street Dance. Suri has a passion for performing and has been training with industry professionals since the age of four. She is thankful for her parents, family and friends for their unconditional love and support. Special thanks to Annie's Playhouse (Annie Forgione), Barry Kolker, Susan Lipton, Sabina Kalfa, Robert Marks and Laura Luc. Follow me at Insta/twitter: @surimarrero & www.surimarrero.com

Aliya "Jo" Ramey (Young Nala At Certain Performances)

Aliya is thankful to be making her Broadway debut in The Lion King. As one of five daughters, Aliya hails from an entertainment family. A native of Atlanta, she studies dance at Dancefx Atlanta and enjoys singing, acting, ASL and learning to play instruments. She is thankful to God, her parents, sisters, grandparents, extended family, dance teachers, friends and church family. Instagram/Facebook: @AliyaJo4real

Enrique Segura Ed (Understudy Zazu, Timon)

"¡Arriba y Adleante!" Enrique is delighted to make his Broadway debut after appearing in German productions of The Lion King, Beauty and the Beast, Cats and Joseph.... Other credits include Cats (national tour), West Side Story, A Chorus Line, Pippin, Grease (regional) and the Bilingual Foundation of the Arts in L.A. NYC is great, but I miss you Schatzi.

BFA-Boston Conservatory. Hubbard Street Dance Chicago. Broadway: Follies 2011 revival. Anything Goes 2011 revival. 1st Nat'l Tours: Young Frankenstein, Radio City Christmas Spectacular. NY credits: Show Boat (Carnegie Hall) On The Town (NYCity Center) TV: NBC's "Smash!" twitter.com/LaAlexander_

Sandy Alvarez (Swing, Dance Captain)

A BKNY native. Bway; In The Heights, 1st Nat tours of The Lion King and In The Heights. Danced with numerous dance companies in US and internationally. Winner of 2 NAACP image awards for best choreography in a musical (Ephraim's Song'03, and Black Olive'04). All my love to mi familia especially Nicole and BG.'

Off-Broadway: This Ain't No Disco (ATC), Spamilton ((Swing)/ Dance Captain). Regional: Pittsburgh CLO; Aida, South Pacific. Cameron thanks his "Wonder Woman" (mom) and everyone at The Mine. Go Blue! Ig: i.amandus

Kyle R. Banks (Ensemble)

This New Orleans native received his Masters of Music and has since logged time professionally in several operas, including La Boheme. He made his broadway debut with The Lion King and has also appeared on NBC's "Lipstick Jungle."

A Camden, NJ native makes his Broadway debut. B.F.A. University of the Arts graduate. Stella Moore Award Recipient. Companies: Eleone Dance Theater, RDDC, PHILADANCO. Thank you God, family & friends!

Brian C. Binion (Ensemble)

Brian is elated to be making his Broadway debut with The Lion King! Regional Credits include: After Midnight, How to Succeed, West Side Story, and Man of La Mancha to name a few. Phillippians 4:13 UNCSA BFA 13'

Elishah was born in Newark, NJ, where he attended Arts High School, majoring in Dance. Elishah attended Alvin Ailey School as a fellowhip scholarship student and performed in the repertory works Revelations and Memoria.

Derrick Davis (Ensemble, Understudy Mufasa, Scar)

Derrick is thrilled to return to the Broadway cast of The Lion King! Broadway: Carousel (Billy Bigelow u/s) National Tour: Phantom of the Opera (The Phantom), The Lion King (Mufasa) Regional: I Dream (Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.), Dreamgirls (Curtis Taylor Jr.) www.therealderrickdavis.com

Lindiwe Dlamini (Ensemble, Understudy Shenzi)

Lindiwe Dlamini, an original cast member, has appeared in Sarafina! (Broadway and national tour). Performances: Radio City Music Hall, Pocahontas in Central Park, Grover Washington, "Arsenio," "David Letterman," "Jay Leno," 1998 Tony Awards® and Essence Awards.

Zinhle was born in Durban South Africa. She has worked with many South African artists. In 2010 she won pop stars South Africa formed a group called Nne-vida. In 2013 she joined The Lion King UK tour. In 2016 she joined The Lion King London cast. In 2017 she performed with Elton John at the Evening Standard Awards.

Bongi Duma was born in Durban, South Africa. Credits: Africa Africa; Mighty Zulu Nation across England, Italy and Ireland. Composer: Generations (Drama Desk Nom.). Thanks to African heroes Ian Sotrey, Duma Ndlovu, Lebo M and my beautiful Mother. Original cast,The Lion King (Germany).

Angelica Edwards (Swing, Understudy Rafiki, Shenzi)

Angelica Edwards is making her Broadway debut. She has danced with Ronald K. Brown/Evidence, Kevin Iega Jeff/Deeply Rooted and the Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Theatre, and received her BFA from Ohio State University. She thanks God.

Broadway debut! Tours: The Lion King (1st national); Hello, Dolly! Off-B'way: Prelude to the First Day (Emerging Artists). Regional: Privates on Parade (Studio Theatre), Into the Woods (Signature Theatre), Over the River... (Totem Pole Playhouse). Thanks for coming and keeping me employed!

B'way: In the Heights (original cast). Off-B'way: In the Heights, Heat Wave: The Jack Cole Project. Other credits: American Dance Machine 21, JMTW. To my family: I love you!

Broadway Debut! Tours: Miss Saigon, The Full Monty. Other credits: Ragtime, ...Spelling Bee and The Wiz. Special thanks to Dustin Flores and The Mine, Rose, my sister Kellee and my Mom for their love and support. Graduate of Ithaca College. Follow me on Twitter @Jamallee

Born in the West Indies, Michael earned a Theatre degree from Penn State University. Broadway: The Lion King. International Tours: Hair. Regional: Once on This Island, Chess. Film and TV: "For the People."

Michael Hollick (Standby Scar And Pumbaa)

Broadway: Tarzan, Jumpers. National Tour: The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Fuerza Bruta, De La Guarda. TV: "Law & Order," "Sex and the City," "Guiding Light," "Hawaii Five-O." Regional: The Wilma, Goodspeed Opera House, Pittsburgh CLO, Great Lakes Theatre Festival. BFA, Carnegie Mellon. Michael starred as Niko Bellic in the video game Grand Theft Auto IV. Love to my wife Angela and our little cubs Max and Eva.

André Jackson (Swing)

André makes his return to Broadway after starring as Simba in both the Las Vegas and U.S. National Touring casts of The Lion King, receiving a BroadwayWorld Best Lead Actor Award nomination for his performance. André is a proud alumnus of the prestigious American Academy of Dramatic Arts. In addition to his starring role in the Amazon action series BLACK, he can also be seen on the Netflix series Luke Cage and NBC's Law & Order: SVU. Instagram/Twitter: @imandrejacksonwww.andrejackson.com

Lindsey, a Los Angeles, CA, native, is making her Broadway debut! BA: Fordham University. MS Ed: University of Pennsylvania. 2008 Lorna Strassler Award. Companies: Lula Washington, Liss Fain, Philadanco. Olive juice Corey. Love to my wonderful family, friends, mentors. Glory to God!

An LA based dancer/choreographer, Alia made her Broadway debut in The Lion King. Favorite credits include The Lion King (Gazelle Tour), CeDeCe (Alcobaça, Portugal), and Rehearsal Director of Ailey II. Instagram: @luvlicap

Joel Karie (Ensemble, Understudy Simba, Banzai)

Broadway debut after performing as Simba in The Lion King German company. Credits: Sammy in Saucy Jacks (West End, London), Dancing in the Streets (West End), Ain't Misbehavin' (Sheffield, UK), Mereb in Aida (Germany).

Sihle was born in Newcastle, South Africa, vocally trained by Boycie Phokeng amd Mbongeni Ngema. Theatre: The Lion King (Australia & Shanghai), Dance Through Me, Mama, Woza My Fohloza, Jika The Musical. Television: "X Factor," "Nelson Mandela 80th Birthday Celebration." Film: Elephant Tails - Soundtrack Vocals.

From Durban South Africa, Pearl performed in The Lion King Madrid (2016-2018). She also toured with the KZN Youth Choir (2012-2015) competing in Poland and Italy where she won best female soloist in the Florence International Choir Festival (2013).

Lisa Lewis began her career with Dance Theatre of Harlem. Credits: Radio City Rockettes (Asst. Dance Captain), West Side Story (La Scala Opera), Broadway Cares' Nothing Like a Dame, Grammy®/Tony® Awards. Thanks to family and friends.

Broadway Debut. Sharron has previously performed with The Lion King North American Tour and is an NYC based actress, dancer, and model. Film and TV: Scary Movie 5, "The Get Down" (Netflix), "Vinyl" (HBO). Instagram: @iamsharronlynn

Mdu Madela (Ensemble, Understudy Simba)

Born and raised in Durban, South Africa. Has a profoundpassion for music. Acclaimed for successfully producing a debut album sung in French, Zulu and Creole. Ideal: No level of satisfaction.

Jaysin McCollum (Ensemble, Understudy Ed)

Jaysin McCollum was born in Cincinnati, OH. He has performed with North Carolina Dance Theatre, Chautauqua Ballet, Cincinnati Ballet, Lula Washington Dance Theatre, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company and the Las Vegas company of The Lion King.

Ray Mercer, an Omaha, NE, native, comes directly from The Lion King Cheetah tour. Danced with Deeply Rooted/Chicago and George Faison and has toured with Aretha Franklin. Thanks to family and friends for their love and support.

Kyle Lamar Mitchell (Swing, Understudy Simba)

Kyle is exhilarated for his Broadway debut! A graduate of Yale University, favorite productions include A Chorus Line, The Wiz and Parade. Endless love to his friends, family and his superhuman Mom!

S'bu Ngema, from South Africa, Zululand, is very excited to join The Lion King on tour. Credits: The Lion King (Broadway), Sarafina with M'Bongeni Ngema, I Pintombi with Bertha Egnos. His performances are dedicated to his late mom, mother Sibongile and his 2 beautiful children Owami & Sangiwe. Love always.

Nteliseng is honored to be making her Broadway debut and joins directly from the Hamburg company of The Lion King. Other credits include Miriam Makeba in The Journey (Zurich), Brenda Fassie in Memeba (Johannesburg) and I'm African(Welkom).

Chondra Profit Ardrey Sarabi (Ensemble, Understudy Nala)

Broadway debut! Favorite credits: Storyville (Fifi), Twist (Della u/s), Once on the Island (TiMoune), Ragtime (Sarah's Friend), Aida (Nehebka). All thanks to God for this unbelievable opportunity. Thanks to my parents, family and friends for their undying love and support. www.chondraprofit.com

Jacqueline René (Swing, Understudy Sarabi, Nala)

Credits: The Lion King (Gazelle and Cheetah companies), Aida (Aida), Rent (Mimi and Joanne cover), Ain't Misbehavin' (Charlaine), The Wiz (Dorothy), Once on This Island (Andrea), Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (national tour).

Joesph Rivera (Ensemble)

Joseph is a native of the island of Puerto Rico. Las Vegas: Dan Arden's Jubilee; Cirque du Soleil's Zumanity; Disney's The Lion King (Las Vegas/ Australia/ national tour); Le Reve -The Dream and Steve Wynn's Showstoppers. Joseph also became part of On Your Feet! 1st national tour. Television: Kennedy Honors, "The Talk," Latin Grammys and "Dancing with The Stars."

Derrick is a native of Washington, D.C. He has danced with Washington Reflections Dance Company and National Ballet of Santa Domingo.

Natalie Turner (Swing, Dance Captain)

Theatre credits: Movin' Out (West End, U.S. national tour), The King and I (Eliza, U.S. national tour). Dance companies: Martha Graham Dance Company, Elisa Monte Dance, Ballet Hispanico. Broadway debut: The Lion King.

Broadway debut! Native of Baltimore. Dance companies include Chicago's Hubbard Street 2 and Dance Works (dir. Julie Nakagawa Bottcher). Original cast of The Lion King (Las Vegas). Thanks to God, family and friends for love and support.

Zurin is thrilled to finally join the Pridelands! Broadway: Mean Girls, Shuffle Along. Off-Broadway: Clueless the Musical (Dionne). National tour: The Book of Mormon. Regional: Ragtime (Barrington Stage), Million Dollar Quartet (PCLO), Ruined (Every Man Theatre) Film and TV: Detroit, "Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Instagram @Zurin5

Vusi Sondiyazi (Ensemble, Understudy Mufasa)

Vusi is making his Broadway debut. Credits include (Ensemble) in The Lion King U.S. National Tour and the Taipei, Taiwan production. Thanks to Mum, my two sisters, my twin brother and friends for their love and support.





