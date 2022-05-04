Mayor Eric Adams to Cut Ribbon for DANCE PARADE's Live Return

Dance Parade New York, the annual celebration of dance in all its forms, returns LIVE on Saturday, May 21st, commencing at 12:00 noon at Broadway and 20th Street. At 11:45am, New York City Mayor, Eric Adams, will lead out the parade at a ribbon cutting ceremony including this year's Grand Marshals HEIDI LATSKY, Artistic Director of Heidi Latsky Dance; RICH MEDINA, hip hop DJ; and EDUARDO VILARO, CEO and Artistic Director of Ballet Hispanico. Also at the opening will be dance performances from Ballet Hispanico Palante, and 30 dancers from the Yunist School of Ukrainian Dance.

"We believe live performance can help heal from the pandemic and create a more equitable, vibrant society," says Greg Miller, Executive Director of Dance Parade New York. "Dance Parade is always a spectacular event in the city's calendar of parades and festivals, this one is going to be super special."

The Yunist School of Ukrainian Dance will lead out the parade with 150-200 dancers dressed in costumes from various regions of Ukraine, followed by 130 dance groups, on foot and on parade floats, featuring over 100 genres of dance, including African, ballet, bhangra, Bolivian, Brazilian, breakdance, Serbian, Mexican, Chinese, contemporary, hip-hop, Irish, Indonesian, lindy hop, salsa, and tango.

The parade kicks off at 12 Noon at 20th Street and Broadway in New York City winding its way down university place turns east along 8th Street. Parade groups with choreography are invited to perform for 40 seconds before two Grandstands in Astor Plaza before the final stint along Saint Marks Place to Avenue A. The Dance Parade will include a Pirate Ship, a Rainbow Unicorn named "Sparky," and many other fun visuals.

DanceFest serves as a grand finale to the parade from 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm in Manhattan's Tompkins Square Park which includes curated performances on five stages, "Experience Dance Booths," two teaching areas of various dance styles and a dance party, it's all free to the public.

Among this year's parade participants are Ballet Hispanico Palante along with Tempo Alegre's live salsa band, a live Tango Band, Exit 12 Dance Company, Heidi Latsky Dance, Mazarte Mexican Folk Dance Company, New York Chinese Cultural Center, Salay Bolivian Folk Dance, Sisterhood of Eclectic Bellydance Art, and Xianix Barrera Flamenco.

Making a happy return are the "New York Dance Police" (NYDP), who like to see spectators in a dancing mood. Anyone seen not dancing could be issued a "non-moving violation" that comes with a fine - a $10 off coupon for the official After-Party at Nublu. This starts at 9pm until late, at 151 Ave C on the Lower East Side.

DanceFest highlights in Tompkins Square Park from 3-7pm:

Main Stage: See a vast array of dance culture from around the city and around the world.

Family Stage: Featuring teaching artists and their students from the Community Engagement programs as well as performances for all ages.

Teaching Stages: Take a free dance lesson from New York City's best teachers.

Aerial Stage: Aerialists showcase their stamina, strength and artistry and skill up in the air!

House of Yes Stage: DJ Rich Medina invites all to bring their best moves to the social stage which represents the style of dance oppressed from the 91 year-old New York City cabaret law which parade organizers helped repeal.

BACKGROUND:

Dance Parade New York is the world's only street parade to exclusively celebrate and showcase the diversity of dance. This annual celebration of eclectic dance styles from around the world, features over ten thousand dancers, and presents more than 80 unique styles of dance.

Launched in 2006, Dance Parade is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to celebrate diversity by presenting as many forms of dance and culture as possible. The organization offers free dance programs to schools and community centers throughout New York City.

