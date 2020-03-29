Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Talk PLAZA SUITE, Their Relationship, Working Together, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Click Here for More Articles on Plaza Suite

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are the subjects of a segment on this week's episode of CBS Sunday Morning.

The pair talked about their relationship, working together, and the hopefully-soon-to-be upcoming Broadway show, Plaza Suite, in which they are co-stars.

Read the full interview here!

Plaza Suite features the two world-class actors playing three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon.

As previously announced, Broderick and Parker will be joined by Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You