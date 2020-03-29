Matthew Broderick and Sarah Jessica Parker Talk PLAZA SUITE, Their Relationship, Working Together, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are the subjects of a segment on this week's episode of CBS Sunday Morning.
The pair talked about their relationship, working together, and the hopefully-soon-to-be upcoming Broadway show, Plaza Suite, in which they are co-stars.
Read the full interview here!
Plaza Suite features the two world-class actors playing three hilarious couples in this uproarious and piercing look at love and marriage from legendary playwright and Pulitzer Prize winner Neil Simon.
As previously announced, Broderick and Parker will be joined by Danny Bolero as The Waiter, Drama Desk Award® nominee Molly Ranson as Jean McCormick/Mimsey Hubley, and Eric Wiegand as The Bellhop/Borden Eisler. The cast is completed by Tony Award winner Michael McGrath and Tony Award nominee Erin Dilly, who will standby for Broderick and Parker, respectively; in addition to understudies Laurie Veldheer and Cesar J. Rosado.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The National Theatre has announced its new initiative, NATIONAL THEATRE AT HOME providing access to content online to serve audiences in their homes. ... (read more)
Broadway Veteran Mark Blum Passes Away from Coronavirus Complications
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that stage and screen actor Mark Blum, who most recently appeared on Broadway in The Assembled Parties (2013), has... (read more)
GMA to Air Special HAMILTON Fan Performance Tomorrow Morning!
Good Morning America will air a special fan-generated performance of the song 'Non-Stop' tomorrow morning.... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Breaks Up an Argument Between Two Quarantined Journalists
The Jerusalem Post has reported that Lin-Manuel Miranda broke up an argument between quarantined Israeli journalists. What were they fighting about? W... (read more)
VIDEO: Donny Osmond Puts on His JOSEPH Coat and Performs 'Any Dream Will Do'
Donny Osmond put on his old Joseph costume and performed 'Any Dream Will Do' on Instagram!... (read more)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Star Jordan Fisher Is 'Waving Through A Window' at Home
Broadway's latest Evan Hansen, Jordan Fisher, took to TikTok today to join their #HappyAtHome series with a Dear Evan Hansen anthem!... (read more)