Matt James, Megan Abbott & More Announced for Bryant Park Reading Room July Lineup

After a successful June, the Bryant Park Reading Room has announced July's lineup during a monumental year celebrating Bryant Park's 30th anniversary.

"The Bachelor's" Matt James joins this month's Author lineup on July 13 at 12:30pm with his new book "First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a BACHELOR on Race, Family, and Forgiveness," with Jamie Brenner, Fiona Davis, and Brenda Janowitz on Wednesday, July 27th.

Poetry, BookClub, and Reel Talks also continue this month, along with Beekeeping, Non-Fiction, Writers Workshop, and StoryTime with Cali Co Cat - perfect for children and families. Program lineups for August through September will be announced at a later date.

July's Reading Room series details can be found below.

Thursday, July 7

6:30pm

Writers Workshop

Non-Fiction Flash Stories with Kelly Caldwell

Learn to craft extremely short non-fiction stories

Produced in partnership with Gotham Writers

Monday, July 11

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Peter Blauner (New York Times Best-Selling Author, Edgar Allan Poe Award), Conversation on NYC Cops in Film

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, July 12

3pm

Classics BookClub

The Snake Pit by Mary Jane Ward

with Larry Lockridge, Professor Emeritus of English at NYU

Hosted by Miriam Tuliao, Penguin Random House

Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House and Library of America

Free books while supply lasts

6pm

Poetry

Marisa Frasca, Maria Giura (2020 Independent Press Award Winner), George Guida, Maria Terrone (Willow Review Award for Poetry)

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, July 13

10:30am

StoryTime with Cali Co Cat

12:30pm

Author

Debut

Liz Alterman, The Perfect Neighborhood

David Santos Donaldson, Greenland

Francesca Giacco Six Days in Rome

Anne Heltzel, Just Like Mother

Matt James, First Impressions: Off Screen Conversations with a BACHELOR on Race, Family, and Forgiveness

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

7pm

Non-Fiction

Erin L. Thompson, Smashing Statues: The Rise and Fall of America's Public Monuments

Produced in partnership with New-York Historical Society

Thursday, July 14

6:30pm

Writers Workshop

Fiction Flash Stories with Arlaina Tibensky

Learn to craft extremely short fictional stories

Produced in partnership with Gotham Writers

Monday, July 18

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Megan Abbott, Conversation on Peeping Tom

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, July 19

6pm

Poetry

Carlie Hoffman, Darrel Alejandro Holnes (Andres Montoya Poetry Prize 2021), Cynthia Manick (Winner of the Lascaux Prize in Collected Poetry), Rajiv Mohabir

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, July 20

10:30am

StoryTime with Cali Co Cat

12:30pm

Author

Chills & Thrills

Mary Dixie Carter, The Photographer

James Grady, This Train

Ed Lin (Three-time Asian American Literary Award Winner), Death Doesn't Forget

Kate White (New York Times Bestselling Author), The Second Husband

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

7pm

Non-Fiction

Michael Waldman (American attorney and political advisor), The Fight to Vote

Produced in partnership with New-York Historical Society

Friday, July 22

12pm

Beekeeping

Learn about urban honeybees and the vital role they play in the environment.

Produced in partnership with New York City Beekeepers Association

Monday, July 25

12:30pm

Reel Talks

Alex Segura (Anthony Award for Best Short Story), Conversation on Batman Films: From Michael Keaton through Robert Pattinson

Hosted by Scott Adlerberg, Resident Film Expert

Tuesday, July 26

3pm

Graphic Novel BookClub

Black Panther

Hosted by Elda Rotor, Penguin Random House

Produced in partnership with Penguin Random House

Free books while supply lasts

6pm

Poetry

Tina Chang (Dana Award in Poetry), Wayne Koestenbaum (2020 American Academy of Arts and Letters Award in Literature), Mihaela Moscaliuc, Michael Waters

Hosted by Jason Schneiderman

Wednesday, July 27

10:30am

StoryTime with Aly Sunshine

12:30pm

Author

Diamonds Are Forever

Jamie Brenner, Gilt

Fiona Davis (New York Times Bestselling Author), The Magnolia Palace

Brenda Janowitz, The Liz Taylor Ring

Hosted by Ilana Levine, Actress and Podcaster of Little Known Facts with Ilana Levine

7pm

Non-Fiction

Hawa Allan, Insurrection: Rebellion, Civil Rights, and the Paradoxical State of Black Citizenship

Produced in partnership with New-York Historical Society

The Bryant Park outdoor Reading Room is located at the 42nd Street allée - between 5th & 6th Avenues - under the London Plane trees. Because of the outdoor locale, there is ample seating for all to enjoy.

The space is defined by five specially designed carts: one cart is devoted to authors who have participated in the Bryant Park literary series and best sellers; one cart is filled with a complete "Classics" collection; one cart is dedicated to children's books; one cart carries magazines; and one cart is committed to a variety of newspapers. And what makes the Reading Room even more special is that over the course of each summer, there are dozens of programs promoting multiple themes and genres for the public to attend. From poetry to fiction, non-fiction to book clubs, writers workshops, and programs for children, it is a popular destination for bookworms and authors alike and is free to the public.

This year marks several milestones in Bryant Park's history. The park is celebrating the 30-year anniversary of its restoration and the 20-year reopening of the outdoor Reading Room in Bryant Park.

The Reading Room in Bryant Park was originally established in 1935 by the New York Public Library as a refuge for the thousands of unemployed New Yorkers during the Great Depression. The "first" Reading Room closed in 1944, only to be reopened by the Bryant Park Corporation in 2003. It is now one of the most popular amenities in Bryant Park.

The Bryant Park Reading Room has received numerous prestigious awards for demonstrating excellence, partnership, and creativity in enhancing New York City's quality of life including The New York City Neighborhood Development Achievement Award presented by the New York City Small Business Services at Gracie Mansion; and two awards from the International Downtown Association Achievement Award in the public space category.

Kinokuniya Books is a member of the Bryant Park Business Improvement District and this season's on-site retail partner. Kinokuniya works directly with the publishers to provide books for events and reports sales to the New York Times Bestseller Book List.

COVID-19 vaccinations and masks are not currently required but Bryant Park will continue to monitor and follow updated New York City and New York State COVID-19 guidelines throughout the summer as necessary. For the most current guidelines, program updates, and additional venue information and restrictions, please visit bryantpark.org. Bryant Park is situated behind the New York Public Library in Midtown Manhattan, between 40th and 42nd Streets & Fifth and Sixth Avenues. Take the B, D, F, or M train to 42nd Street/Bryant Park; or take the 7 train to 5th Avenue.

About Bryant Park

Bryant Park Corporation (BPC) is a not-for-profit, private management company founded in 1980 to renovate and operate Bryant Park in New York City. It was established by Daniel A. Biederman and Andrew Heiskell, with support from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund. BPC was formed to restore historic Bryant Park, which had suffered a severe decline in conditions in the 1970s. A 15-year agreement was signed in 1988, entrusting management and improvements to BPC. The park reopened in 1992 after four years of renovation with a budget six times the level under prior city management. It is the largest effort in the nation to apply private management backed by private funding to a public park, and it has been a success with public, press, and nearby institutions. BPC shares its management team with the 34th Street Partnership. The two companies share a management philosophy. 2022 marks the 30th year of the restoration of Bryant Park.

For more information visit: bryantpark.org