Materials for the Arts, the Joyce Theater & Karen Brooks Hopkins Announce THE GREAT DANCE SHOE GIVEAWAY

Materials for the Arts (MFTA), a program of the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA), The Joyce Theater, and Karen Brooks Hopkins, President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) and author of the new memoir, "BAM...And Then It Hit Me," today announced The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway. Made possible by a donation from Rhode Island-based retailer, Ocean State Job Lot, over 11,000 pairs of dance shoes will be made available, free of charge, to hundreds of New York City-based dancers, dance organizations, and public schools across the five boroughs. A kickoff donation event will be held at Materials for the Arts, NYC's premier creative reuse center dedicated to supporting arts organizations, public schools, and city agencies with free supplies, on February 22 and 24.



"As our city continues to bound, leap, and pirouette toward a broad, equitable recovery, The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway brings incredible support to dance organizations and public schools across the five boroughs of New York City," said Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer. "The arts are fundamental for the well-being of New York City, and I commend this initiative's vision for increased access, equitability, and sustainability."



"Nothing brings people together like live performances and joyful, collective movement. As our city's dancers and performing arts organizations continue to return to stages large and small, we're overjoyed to distribute this spectacular donation of dance shoes in support of their work," Materials for the Arts Executive Director Tara Sansone. "I thank all of our partners for making this donation possible and supporting the arts in New York City."

"I am thrilled that my brother's company, Ocean State, has made this remarkable 'giveaway' possible. Thousands of dance shoes- ballet slippers, tap shoes, jazz boots...the works - are exactly what New York needs to 'bounce back' or should I say 'leap up' and out of this pandemic! I am also excited that the event is fortuitously occurring in conjunction with the publication of my memoir, BAM...And Then It Hit Me, which celebrates the creative life of our city," said President Emerita of the Brooklyn Academy of Music Karen Brooks Hopkins.

"When my good friend Karen Brooks Hopkins asked me to help giveaway - for free - thousands of dance shoes, I was overjoyed to help. With the assistance of our city's own Materials for the Arts providing massive logistical support, The Joyce Theater's broad and diverse family of schools, students, teachers, and artists will benefit immeasurably. This bit of bright warmth amidst an otherwise overwhelmingly challenging period is simply wonderful," said Linda Shelton, Executive Director of The Joyce Theater Foundation

"All of us at Ocean State love the thought that, through this donation, so many young people will be able to participate in the great world of dance!" said Ocean State Job Lot Senior Merchandise Manager Marlene Bellini.

The extraordinary donation of over 11,000 pairs of adult and children's tap shoes, ballet slippers, and jazz boots was coordinated by Karen Brooks Hopkins, in partnership with her brother, Ron Brooks, a supervisor/buyer for the Rhode-Island based retailer Ocean State Job Lot. As part of a recent purchase, Ocean State acquired thousands of dance shoes to make them available for free to students and dancers and collaborated with Brooks Hopkins to provide a vehicle to distribute these shoes.

Working with The Joyce Theater's executive director, Linda Shelton, Brooks Hopkins connected with dancers and dance groups across the city and DCLA's Materials for the Arts program to distribute the shoes. DCLA's Materials for the Arts program distributes free supplies to thousands of arts organizations and public schools in New York City. The arts have kept New Yorkers connected and lifted the spirits of millions, as our city continues to recover. The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway will support arts and culture throughout all five boroughs of New York City.



"Queens has no shortage of notable dance groups that represent countless cultures from across the world. We're so excited to have this Queens-based program support our dance organizations, students and more with indispensable free dance shoes, as they enrich our neighbors and beyond with their art," said Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. "Thank you Materials for the Arts, The Joyce Theater, Karen Brooks Hopkins and Ocean State Job Lot for your efforts to elevate our dance communities."



"It's thrilling to see a public-private partnership have such a powerful impact on our city's cultural affairs. The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway will provide hundreds and organizations and individuals with the important, but sometimes expensive, materials necessary to carry out their craft - both to their benefit and to the benefit of all New Yorkers who get to enjoy and appreciate the art made possible by this event," said Council Member Chi Ossé, Chair of the Committee of Cultural Affairs and Libraries.



"This donation of 11,000 dance shoes will have an immediate and seismic impact on our young dancers throughout our NYC public schools and we are grateful to Materials for the Arts for organizing "The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway!" said Shirlene Blake, NYC Department of Education Director of Dance.

Dance organizations and public schools with performance arts programming interested in receiving dance shoes via The Great Dance Shoe Giveaway are required to make an appointment online at the Materials for the Arts website. In addition to dance shoes, dance costumes donated by From Our Hearts to Our Toes, a nonprofit that collects lightly-worn dance costumes, will be available at the distribution. All year long, MFTA provides an array of supplies including donated fabric, paper supply, buttons, beads, trim, small props, furniture, paint, electronics, and office supplies. Organizations interested in becoming members of Materials for the Arts may complete an application.

Dance shoe distribution is likely to continue after the distribution event dates, please contact publicaffairs@culture.nyc.gov for more information after those dates.