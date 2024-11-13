Master Illusionist Vitaly Beckman Stars in AN EVENING OF WONDERS at Queens Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Queens Theatre will present two performances of “An Evening of Wonders,” on November 23rd at 7:30pm and the 24th at 2:00pm starring the renowned master illusionist Vitaly Beckman. This one-of-a-kind, interactive theatrical experience invites audiences to step into a seamlessly intertwined world of imagination and reality.

Celebrated for his astounding feats, Vitaly has mesmerized audiences worldwide and fooled world-famous illusionists Penn & Teller twice on their hit TV show, Fool Us. Known for original, logic-defying illusions, Vitaly's approach to magic transcends traditional tricks. He takes everyday objects and transforms them into surreal spectacles—drivers' license photos vanish, paintings come to life, and he has changed the image on audience members’ IDs before their very eyes.

Recently featured Off-Broadway and produced by Tony-winning Daryl Roth, Vitaly’s shows have garnered acclaim from coast to coast. The Chicago Tribune hailed him as “one of the most captivating and enjoyable illusionists in the world.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome everyone to Queens Theatre to experience the wonder of Vitaly’s show. His unique blend of art and magic will leave you questioning what’s possible, and we can't wait to share that thrill with our audience, said Queens Theatre Executive Director, Taryn Sacramone. “The first time I met Vitaly, he completely baffled me with an illusion—it was truly awe-inspiring. I have no idea how he accomplishes what he does, but I’m certain our audiences will be just as amazed. "