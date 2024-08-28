Mason Alexander Park, Daniel Durant, Milo Manheim & More to Star in CTG & Deaf West's AMERICAN IDIOT

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Center Theatre Group is joining Deaf West Theatre to launch a new production of global rock superstars Green Day’s rock opera, American Idiot. The show will run from October 2 to November 10, 2024, re-opening the Mark Taper Forum, as the first offering of Center Theatre Group’s One CTG. One LA. Season, which was previously announced by Artistic Director Snehal Desai, Managing Director/CEO Meghan Pressman, and Producing Director Douglas C. Baker. The press opening for American Idiot is Wednesday, October 9.



With this production, CTG Artistic Director Snehal Desai will be making his CTG directorial debut. Jennifer Weber (Broadway: & Juliet, KPOP) is the choreographer; Colin Analco (Deaf West: Fidelio) is the ASL choreographer.



American Idiot is produced in collaboration with the Tony Award-winning Deaf West Theatre, headed by Artistic Director DJ Kurs, and features an ensemble of both Deaf and hearing actors, performing simultaneously in American Sign Language and Spoken English. CTG and Deaf West have a long history of bold and exciting collaborations, including Pippin, Sleeping Beauty Wakes, and Big River—which went on to have an acclaimed run on Broadway followed by a National

Tour.



American Idiot features music by Green Day; lyrics by Billie Joe Armstrong; and book by Billie Joe Armstrong & Michael Mayer.



The cast includes Steven-Adam Agdeppa (TV: Parallel, CTG: A Christmas Story); L.J. Benet (TV: Dog with a Blog); Will Branner (Broadway: Back to the Future: The Musical, National Tour: Mean Girls); Jerusha Cavazos (Broadway: The Prom); Lark Detweiler (TV: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist); Daniel Durant (Broadway: Spring Awakening, Film: CODA, TV: Dancing with the Stars, Deaf West: Fidelio); Kaia T. Fitzgerald; Landen Gonzales; Tyler Hardwick (Broadway: Once on This Island, Motown The Musical, National Tour: Company); Otis Jones IV (Deaf West: Fidelio); Milo Manheim (Film: Disney’s Zombies, TV: School Spirits, Dancing with the Stars); Josué Martinez; Giovanni Maucere (Deaf West: Fidelio); James Olivas (CTG: The Secret Garden); Mason Alexander Park (West End: Cabaret); Monika Peña; Mars Storm Rucker (Broadway: Tina: The Tina Turner Musical, A Strange Loop); Mia Sempertegui; Angel Theory (TV: Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, The Walking Dead); and Ali Fumiko Whitney (Film: Find Me Falling, AMFAD: All My Friends Are Dead).



The set is by Takeshi Kata (Broadway: Water for Elephants); costumes by Lena Sands; lighting by Karyn Lawrence; sound by Cricket S. Myers (Broadway & CTG: Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo); projections by David Murakami; Wig, Hair, and Make-up Design by Shelia Dorn; music is supervised and conducted by David O (Broadway: Billy Crystal’s Mr. Saturday Night), music arrangements and orchestrations by Tom Kitt; casting by Beth Lipari; CSA, and the Production Stage Manager is David S. Franklin. Lindsay Allbaugh is the Associate Artistic Director of Center Theatre Group, and Jeff Perri is the Managing Director of Deaf West.



About American Idiot



American Idiot, Green Day's Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum album released in 2004, follows the exhilarating journey of a new generation of young Americans as they struggle to find meaning in a post 9/11 world. The subsequent Broadway musical featured the iconic album hits "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "21 Guns," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," "Holiday," and the blockbuster title track, "American Idiot" from Green Day's critically acclaimed 7th studio album. The show includes every song from the renowned record plus several songs from Green Day's 2009 album, “21st Century Breakdown,” and a previously unreleased love song entitled, "When It's Time.”

