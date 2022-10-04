MaryAnne Piccolo and Mike Greko Tribute Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at Arlene's Grocery

This Saturday, October 8th 2022 Damn The Light the internationally acclaimed Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac tribute will be taking the stage at the legendary New York City rock club Arlene's Grocery.

Damn The Light tribute is a transportive musical story-telling experience celebrating the song catalogue of the legendary singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac. Stevie was named "The Reigning Queen of Rock and Roll" and deemed one of the "100 Greatest Singers of All Time" by Rolling Stone. As a solo artist, she has garnered eight Grammy nominations and, with Fleetwood Mac, a further five. She is the only female artist to be inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

In this groundbreaking theatrical tribute, the audience is taken on a journey that reveals the origins and backstory of Stevie Nicks' and Fleetwood Mac's biggest hits. Stories include time spent with the likes of Joe Walsh, Don Henley and collaborations with the late great Tom Petty and Prince.

MaryAnne Piccolo leaves nothing unwanted when it comes to honoring this rock-and-roll icon. Embodying her mystical uninhibited stage presence, signature vocals, iconic style and an undeniable command of the stage, she delivers the full "Stevie Experience." This spring, Piccolo and Greko returned once again to the "enchanted stage" at SONY Hall for "Night of A Thousand Stevies." "NOTS" is the world's largest Stevie Nicks/ Fleetwood Mac tribute produced by New York Nightlife legends Chi Chi Valenti and Johnny Dynell (Jackie Factory), which is now in its thirtieth year.

The band will include the talents of music director Mike Greko (Greko), Matt Katz-Bohen (Blondie, Princess Goes to The Butterfly Museum), Jimmy Caputo (Cactus), Ismael Baiz (Monte, The Latino Experimental Project) and Charles Roth (Ozzy, Ellen Foley). Additional vocals and backing vocals are by Ashley Bruce (The Prom, Jersey Boys) and Diana Romano (1984 Band). "Second Coming," a tribute to Alice Cooper featuring Christian Dryden (The Ritualists) will be the special guest opening act. The evening spirits are sponsored by Absolut Vodka.