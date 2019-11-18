Martin McDonagh's HANGMEN To Open on Broadway In March
The critically acclaimed Royal Court Theatre/Atlantic Theater Company production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen will begin performances on at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street)
The play will begin previews, Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, for a strictly limited twenty-week engagement through Saturday, July 18, 2020.
Hangmen marks McDonagh's seventh play to be produced on Broadway and his return to the stage following his BAFTA and Golden Globe Award-winning and Oscar-nominated film Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri.
Casting will be announced shortly.
Olivier Award nominated Director Matthew Dunster's production of Martin McDonagh's new comedy Hangmen celebrated a sold out, critically acclaimed world premiere at London's Royal Court Theatre in September 2015 before transferring to the West End's Wyndham's Theatre in 2016 and going on to win the Olivier Award for Best Play. Martin McDonagh's Hangmen made its US Premiere at Off-Broadway's Atlantic Theater Company on January 18, 2018 where it played a sold out engagement through March 7, 2018, winning the New York Drama Critics' Circle Award for Best Foreign Play.
ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.
Martin McDonagh's Hangmen features scenic and costume design by Olivier Award winner Anna Fleischle, lighting design by Joshua Carr and sound design by Olivier Award winner Ian Dickinson.
Please visit www.HangmenBroadway.com for more information.
