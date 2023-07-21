Marla Mindelle & TITANIQUE Cast Members Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE at Sony Hall

Don't miss this unforgettable performance filled with show-stopping medleys and iconic hits.

By: Jul. 21, 2023

Marla Mindelle & TITANIQUE Cast Members Join BROADWAY SINGS CELINE at Sony Hall

The Broadway Sings concert series has added cast members from the hit Off-Broadway show Titanique to its lineup for Broadway Sings Celine Dion. Lucille Lortel Winner Marla Mindelle, Constantine Rousouli, and Carrie St. Louis will join a stacked lineup of Broadway stars performing new arrangements of Dion’s hits with an 11-piece orchestra at Sony Hall.

Also featured from the cast of Titanique will be Russell Daniels, Hannah Frye-Ginsberg, Brad Greer, Avionce Hoyles, Nya, and Kristina Walz.

The lineup will also include Tony Nominee Lorna Courtney (& Juliet), Eden Espinosa (Brooklyn), Jessica Vosk (Wicked), Eleri Ward (Only Gold), Demarius Copes (Some Like it Hot), Mia Gerachis (Kinky Boots), Natalie Joy Johnson (Kinky Boots), Tamika Lawrence (Black No More), Corey Mach (Merrily We Roll Along), Gracie McGraw, Veronica Otim (& Juliet), Dee Roscioli (Wicked), Marty Thomas (Xanadu), Stephanie Torns (Waitress), and Raena White (Some Like it Hot).

Broadway Sings has also announced that an encore performance of Broadway Sings Celine Dion will be added on Tuesday, September 12 at Sony Hall. The lineup, including most of the performers from the first show, will be announced in the coming weeks.

The concert will give tribute to select songs from Celine Dion’s entire discography, including “My Heart Will Go On”, “The Power of Love”, “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now” and “Tell Him”. The music will be orchestrated, arranged, and music directed by Joshua Stephen Kartes.

Broadway Sings Celine Dion is produced and directed by Corey Mach (Waitress, Wicked). Previous singers honored in the series, created in 2012, include Adele, Sara Bareilles, Beyoncé, The Beatles, and Rihanna. For more information about Broadway Sings, including their upcoming Queen concerts, visit www.broadwaysingsconcert.com.

For tickets to the show, visit Click Here. Sony Hall is located at 235 West 46th Street. Tickets are $40-$110, with a limited number of tickets available for $30 at the door with a valid student ID barring the show is not sold out. All VIP ticket purchasers are guaranteed a seat. General admission seating and student tickets are first come, first served. All ages are welcome and all performers are subject to change.




