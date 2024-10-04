Marla Mindelle Returns to THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Tonight Following Illness

Now playing at the Orpheum Theatre, The Big Gay Jamboree opens this Sunday, October 6.
After missing performances this week due to illness, Marla Mindelle returns to the off-Broadway hit comedy, The Big Gay Jamboree tonight, Friday, October 4. Now playing at the Orpheum Theatre, The Big Gay Jamboree opens this Sunday, October 6.
The world premiere production is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, and features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. It is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap.
The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and Katie Gell (makeup design). Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, Arrangements and Music Supervision by David Dabbon, and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.
