News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Marla Mindelle Returns to THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Tonight Following Illness

Now playing at the Orpheum Theatre, The Big Gay Jamboree opens this Sunday, October 6.

By: Oct. 04, 2024
The Big Gay Jamboree Show Information
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets from: $55
Cast
Photos
Videos
Marla Mindelle Returns to THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Tonight Following Illness Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

After missing performances this week due to illness, Marla Mindelle returns to the off-Broadway hit comedy, The Big Gay Jamboree tonight, Friday, October 4. Now playing at the Orpheum Theatre, The Big Gay Jamboree opens this Sunday, October 6.

LATEST NEWS

Marla Mindelle Returns to THE BIG GAY JAMBOREE Tonight Following Illness
Rachel Brosnahan Will Moderate CAST YOUR VOTE Panel
Ephraim Sykes, Jenna de Waal, Will Perform at DRAMA AT THE DISCO
Videos You Missed This Week: TEETH, SPELLING BEE, YELLOW FACE, and More

The world premiere production is directed and choreographed by Connor Gallagher, and features a book by Mindelle and Jonathan Parks-Ramage, with music & lyrics by Mindelle and Philip Drennen. It is produced by Sue Wagner, John Johnson, and LuckyChap.

For tickets, please visit www.biggayjamboreethemusical.com.

The creative team for The Big Gay Jamboree includes dots (set design), Sarah Cubbage (costume design), Brian Tovar (lighting design), Justin Stasiw (sound design), Aaron Rhyne (projection design), Leah J. Loukas (hair/wig design), and Katie Gell (makeup design). Orchestrations are by Kris Kukul, Arrangements and Music Supervision by David Dabbon, and Casting is by Stephen Kopel.





Videos