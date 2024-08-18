Mark Vanner Releases New Poetry Collection THE BONE THAT SWALLOWED A MAN - POEMS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anxiety Press has announced the publication of The Bone That Swallowed A Man - Poems by Mark Vanner, available now. Published on July 31, 2024, this debut collection of poetry delves deep into the human condition with a blend of humor, introspection, and social commentary.

In The Bone That Swallowed A Man, Vanner presents a captivating exploration of both the mundane and the extraordinary aspects of modern existence. Through a unique poetic lens, he exposes the artifice, emptiness, and stark realities underlying contemporary life. His work invites readers to confront and reflect upon the inherent contradictions and curiosities of their own lives.

In "Kathy's Dream," Vanner explores the existential dread of realizing one's life is merely a figment of someone else's imagination, blending humor with a profound sense of loss. "The Magician" offers a whimsical yet dark commentary on identity and self-perception through a barber's magical mirror, while "Future Appliances" presents a humorous dialogue between household items, each offering cryptic advice on life's meaning. In "Scarecrow," Vanner juxtaposes a classic literary reference with a contemporary critique of personal evolution, adding layers of depth and irony to his reflections on human condition. Each poem in this collection is a unique lens through which Vanner examines the absurdity and beauty of everyday experiences.

"If you have this collection in your hands, count yourself very lucky. You are about to meet Mark Vanner. You are about to enter his world through his poems. And they are fascinating. You won't be disappointed. For him it's just the start in the world of letters, but I expect we will be hearing from him for a long time to come." - Mark SaFranko, author of Hating Olivia and Amerigone

About the Author:

Mark Vanner, born in Nottingham in 1978, now resides in Gloucestershire, UK. With his debut poetry collection, Vanner joins the literary world with a voice that is both distinctive and thought-provoking. His poetry has appeared in various esteemed publications including Neon Literary Magazine, AMBIT, Mono Fiction, Across The Margin, The Rialto, Apocalypse Confidential, Idle Ink, Outlaw Poetry, and Punk Noir.

For more information about Mark Vanner and The Bone That Swallowed A Man - Poems, please visit the book's Amazon page at https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0D987WZDH.