Mark DeGarmo Dance Salon Performance Series Opens November 21

MARK DeGARMO DANCE PRESENTS Elizabeth Bergmann, Peter Cook, Anne Harris, Kelly McConville, and Jam No Peanut on Thursday, November 21st in its Salon Performance Series 2019-2020 A sharing of works-in-progress with a facilitated audience response.

Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 7 PM Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center (Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio 310), 107 Suffolk Street (3rd floor walkup) Tickets: $15 To Purchase Tickets: www.sps2020.givesmart.com

Mark DeGarmo Dance continues its annual Salon Performance Series with a November 21st performance, followed by Thursdays December 5, February 6, March 5, April 2, May 7, and June 4, all at 7 PM in the Mark DeGarmo Dance Studio 310 at the Clemente Soto Velez Cultural and Educational Center at 107 Suffolk Street on NYC's Lower East Side.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides a unique opportunity to view and engage with original performing arts and dance works-in-progress of DeGarmo and guest artists. Its facilitated audience response approach is a unique way for the public to actively participate in the creation of new work. The series gives opportunities to transcultural, transdisciplinary artists and art forms underrepresented in traditional or commercial performing or performance art venues.

The 2019-20 Series opens November 21st with Elizabeth Bergmann, Peter Cook, Anne Harris, Kelly McConville, and Jam no Peanut and continues on Thursdays at 7 PM with:

December 5: Anabella Lenzu, Kanene Holder, and Kiran Rajagopalan

February 6: Joan Liu, Jill Moshman, and Catey Clark

March 5: David Appel, Rachel Repins, and J Michael Winward

April 2: Ilona Bito, Jorrit Dijkstra, Enya Jordan, and Jessica Roseman

May 7: Kameron Chatman

June 4: Callie Hatchett and Catherine Tharin



About the Artists for November 21: Former teacher for José Limón in New York and teacher of Limón technique as well as Martha Graham dance technique for over 50 years, Elizabeth Bergmann was Dance Director, choreographer-in-residence and Lecturer at Harvard University and was Professor of Dance at Florida International University; California State University, Long Beach; Shenandoah University; The University of Michigan. Having been awarded 3 choreographic fellowship grants from the National Endowment for the Arts, she also received the Distinguished Faculty Award and Lifetime Achievement Award from The University of Michigan. A Fulbright Scholar to Trinidad, she taught and choreographed for the Trinidad Theatre Workshop. Bergmann currently choreographs for the Sarasota Ballet's Studio Company and is co-author of Connecting To Creativity: Ten Keys To Unlocking Your Creative Process. She performs an evening length one-woman show, Coming to Myself, which combines her poetry with her dancing for which she received the RASA Award from the SaraSolo Festival in 2018.

Anne Harris is a playwright, dramaturg, videographer, performance poet and academic based in Melbourne, Australia. They have worked as playwright and dramaturg for Playworks, the Australian National Playwrights' Centre and in the US at NY Theatre Workshop, New Dramatists and the Young Playwrights' Festival, with an MFA in Dramatic Writing from New York University. They direct the Creative Agency research lab in Melbourne.

Peter Cook is an Arts education academic with a long record of Dance teaching experience with students from selective, performing arts and comprehensive schools. Peter has choreographed original and commissioned works and directing for stage and television within a variety of Dance styles. He also choreographs using digital technology.

Kelly McConville (M.Ed) is an educator and PhD candidate at The Melbourne Graduate School of Education (MGSE) at the University of Melbourne, and an Associate Researcher at RMIT, informed by her background in theatre and drama education. Her research interests include how performance can be used to interrogate and communicate aspects of cultural and professional identity.

MC Tingbudong (MC a??a??ae??, aka Jam No Peanut) is a New York City-based rapper, new media artist and revolutionary. He began learning mandarin in high school, and in 2008 was awarded a Fulbright Scholarship to study hip hop culture in China. His internationalist politics resonate in his music, as he switches between English and Mandarin in politically charged verses over lo-fi, trap and experimental beats.

Recently selected as a Found Sound China artist in residence, he returned to China in 2018 to create and perform original music on tour from Yunnan to Beijing. In 2019, he has focused his efforts on positioning Chinese hip hop as global music, through performances with Found Sound China in New York City, as Official Showcasing Artists at SXSW Music Festival, performances for China Week, and a nine-city tour through China, Hong Kong and Taiwan. His work has been featured in the New York Times, The Nation,VICE, XXL, Complex, RadiiChina, Noisey China and more. About Mark DeGarmo Dance Founded in 1987, Mark DeGarmo Dance is a leading nonprofit organization that educates underserved New York City communities and children; creates, performs, and disseminates original artistic work; and builds intercultural community through dance arts.

Founder/Executive and Artistic Director Mark DeGarmo, Ph.D. is an award-winning, internationally recognized choreographer, performer, and educator with a passion for intercultural community-building. New York press and audiences have heralded his work as "mesmerizing" and "fearless" and DeGarmo as a "gladiator in various arenas." www.markdegarmodance.org





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You