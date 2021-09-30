Marissa Rosen, Josh A. Dawson, Julie Foldesi & More Broadway Performers Featured on REWORKED VOL. 1

Producers Richard F. Grasso and Jeff Malone of Two Worlds Entertainment have announced the release of their first EP: REWORKED Vol. 1. The three song EP features reimagined cover recordings of popular Sherman Brothers songs, all arranged by Andy Grobengieser (Aladdin, King Kong, Groundhog Day). Aligning with their overarching artistic mission, Reworked takes classic composers from the 20th century and rebrands the sound and feel of the celebrated songbook for a modern and contemporary audience.

The EP Album is Produced by Andy Grobengieser and Michael Croiter, Engineered by M.P. Kuo and Mixed by Matthias Winter. Broadway Artists featured as vocalists include Marissa Rosen (For The Girls), Josh A. Dawson (Beautiful - The Carole King Musical), Julie Foldesi (Newsies), Bre Jackson (The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon) and Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day).

Track 1: "Enjoy It!" (feat. Marissa Rosen)

Track 2: "Where Did the Good Times Go?" (feat. Josh A. Dawson)

Track 3: "It's A Small World" (feat. Josh A. Dawson, Julie Foldesi, Bre Jackson and Vishal Vaidya)

Arranger, orchestrator, and music director Andy Grobengieser says of the process,

"With REWORKED, the idea is to set aside any preconceived notions or connotations that these songs may have in popular culture-the perfect example being "It's a Small World"-and simply focus on the purity of these Sherman Brothers lyrics and melodies. It allows the tunes to be reframed into fresh and fun contexts and gives the vocalists new angles for interpretation. When you've got raw material as rich as The Sherman Brothers songbook, the creative possibilities are endless."

"Taking a pause on live concerts and productions during this pandemic has made us reconfigure ways to entertain our audiences. What better way during this pause than to record and release Andy's wonderful arrangements of these classic songs. We are so proud of the work everyone has done on this EP, and are excited for the world to hear the work of these wonderful artists." says Producers Richard F. Grasso and Jeff Malone.

Reworked Vol. 1 explores three songs that were arranged and performed in TWE's first concert of the same name, which featured music of The Sherman Brothers, and premiered on February 11th, 2020 at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Reworked Vol. 1 is now available on all major music streaming platforms by clicking the link HERE: For more information, please visit www.twoworldsentertainmentllc.com